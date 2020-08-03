Tillamook County Leadership discussed at a community meeting Friday, July 31, personal protective equipment supply (PPE), COVID-19 cases and other updates related to the pandemic.
As of Monday, Aug. 3, the county has 30 cases. Four cases came over the weekend, which Gordon McCraw, incident command, said was within a family. Two more cases were reported later in the afternoon.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said Adventist Health is seeing about 48 patients per day across its urgent care facilities. Across Oregon, there are 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
“PPE for our hospital, in particular, is more than adequate to continue caring for our patients,” Swanson said.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said the county had been steady at 24 cases on July 29. Testing continues to be those who are symptomatic. There is not a huge supply of tests for everyone to be tested.
On July 29, there were zero active cases in the county, Putman said.
“We’re encouraging people to stay on top of their preventative care,” Putman said. “Please go ahead and schedule appointments if you feel comfortable doing so.”
Putman said the center is scheduling dental appointments for a new dental clinic that is opening in the next couple of months.
Rinehart Clinic is scheduled to receive an Abbott machine, which tests for COVID-19 at a rapid rate, in September.
The Tillamook Family Counseling Center is offering a free weekly support group for those who have been impacted by the pandemic. The support group is being co-led by two licensed behavioral health clinicians. The support group takes place on Thursdays from 1-2 p.m.
Residents of Tillamook County that are interested in joining the support group can call 503-842-8201. As soon as an individual signs up, they will receive a link to Zoom to access the meeting. The class is offered free of charge. The group is limited to 20 participants per week.
Gordon McCraw, incident command, said there are still masks available for small businesses. Businesses can go to the website to place their order:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/2d4a55d1aa1f4178a456597c2f4e619b
