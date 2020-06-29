Tillamook County Leadership discussed at their community meeting Friday, June 26, Gov. Kate Brown’s opt-in guidance for wearing face masks, as well as other county updates related to COVID-19.
“I’ve been very involved the last couple of days working with trying to provide some liability waivers for businesses, schools districts and local governments, so that if they are following recommended guidelines and responsible procedures, that they could not be sued if an employee or customer believes they contracted COVID from that business, in that school or in that government office,” Rep. David Gomberg said. “I actually worked to create a letter, signed by 10 other Democrats, asking the Democratic leadership to move forward with an amendment that would provide that liability waiver.”
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administration Marlene Putman said a seventh confirmed case was reported in the county on June 22, the first new case since April. On Sunday, June 28, the Tillamook County Public Health Department announced that it has been informed of the eighth and ninth positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The center has received guidance from Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the governor’s office on face coverings. For the public in general, individuals are to wear masks, face shields or face coverings in all indoor spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained. New guidance states that children between the ages of two and 12 are to wear masks as well.
Putman added there are 28 individuals who are prepared to conduct contact tracing and they can still provide an online testing to train people to be a contact tracer if needed.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said a lot of people had contacted the commissioners, asking them to opt in to Gov. Kate Brown’s requirement for face masks. As of June 26, they were scheduled to discuss this at their board meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1.
Commissioner Bill Baertlein said so far, he had only heard comments from people who wanted to opt in to the rules.
The City of Manzanita also asked the governor’s office if the city could opt in to the face mask rules. They are currently following local guidance they issued for their city.
“People are really getting on board with this mask thing,” Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott.
Other cities were planning to make resolutions for local mask wearing, including Nehalem and Rockaway Beach.
On Monday, June 29, Brown announced that Oregonians statewide will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, beginning Wednesday, July 1. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.
