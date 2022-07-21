The Tillamook County Housing Commission announces its first funding opportunity starting in July 2022. The Multifamily Rental Housing Fund has launched to help build new multifamily rental housing of three units or more. Proposed projects may be located anywhere in the county, including cities and unincorporated areas.
The program was developed by the Finance Committee and supported by the full Housing Commission, with the approval of Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners.
The online application for the Multifamily Rental Housing Fund is accessible on the Tillamook County Housing Commission webpage:
Any individual, private company, builder, developer, public agency, local government, or nonprofit organization may apply. New projects and projects already in planning are eligible. The closing date to apply is September 1, 2022, and funds are expected to be available as of October 1, 2022.
To create fair standards for assessment, applications will be evaluated by Housing Commissioners using a criteria-based point system weighted to give small and large projects an equal chance. Applicants must submit a pro forma, the financial document that demonstrates their need for additional financing for the proposed project.
As part of the process, applicants will make a short presentation of their project to the Housing Commissioners. Final award decisions will be made by the Board of County Commissioners.
What is the Source of these Funds?
The major source of this new Multifamily Rental Housing Fund comes from $400,000 County Commissioners designated out the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Tillamook County received in 2021, which must be spent by December 31, 2024. Additional funds come from the fees Tillamook County collects for the Short Term Rental (STR) operator license.
Funds may be requested for any cost in the project so long as the proposal demonstrates that need, including infrastructure system development charges, cost overruns, materials, labor, and permits. The maximum amount the grant will fund is $20,000 per unit.
Proposals must be for the construction of three or more new rental units. After final award selections are made by the Board of County Commissioners, successful applicants will enter a negotiation phase to finalize the terms and conditions of the award.
Encouragement of Mixed-Income Rental Projects
Tillamook County continues to face a now widely recognized crisis in the shortage of available rental units at virtually all levels of income.
To encourage mixed-income projects, the fund awards points at all ranges of area median income (AMI) but places more weight on greater levels of affordability. AMI tables are published annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and calculated for Tillamook County based on household size.
And to ensure an even playing field across smaller and larger projects, points are awarded based on the percentage of units in a project—rather than the number of units—that fall into each AMI range.
For example, a 10-unit project rented at 80% AMI to 120% AMI would earn more points than the same project rented at 120% AMI or greater. And a 100-unit project with a similar mix of workforce rent ranges would earn the same points as the 10-unit project.
At least some units must be affordable to renters earning under 120% of AMI. (see chart page 3). The Fund defines “affordable” as 30% of gross household income.
Applicants can choose a term of commitment (e.g., 10, 15, 20, 25, or 30 years) to maintain rents at the stated levels and awardees will be required to submit an annual verification form.
Failure to measure up to these commitments, for whatever reason, may result in a requirement to return some of the funds already given to the project.
How Does Funding Benefit the Community?
The benefit for the community is to increase the number of available rental units by stimulating the construction of quality multifamily housing at rent levels that working people can afford.
According to Tillamook County Housing Coordinator, Thomas J. Fiorelli, the Commission anticipates opening the fund at least once per year.
This Multifamily Rental Housing Fund is the first strategy in a larger effort to solve Tillamook County’s housing crisis. Other funding programs likely to be discussed for consideration by the Finance Committee may aim to increase home ownership and help to address barriers to development.
For more information and answers to questions about the Fund, please contact Thomas J. “TJ” Fiorelli at (503) 842-3408 x3419 or tfiorell@co.tillamook.or.us.
