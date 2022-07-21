The Tillamook County Housing Commission announces its first funding opportunity starting in July 2022. The Multifamily Rental Housing Fund has launched to help build new multifamily rental housing of three units or more. Proposed projects may be located anywhere in the county, including cities and unincorporated areas.

The program was developed by the Finance Committee and supported by the full Housing Commission, with the approval of Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners.

