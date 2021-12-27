Tillamook didn’t quite get a white Christmas, but Old Man Winter made a visit Sunday, one day late. Residents woke to 1.5” of fresh snow in the lower areas of Tillamook and according to reports from Tillamook County’s Meteorologist Gordon McCraw, much more snow in higher elevations of Tillamook County.
“Travel is still tough in spots though the temperature is up to 36 there now (by midday Sunday) so the roads are much improved at sea level,” McCaw said in his midday weather report. “It is still 33 degrees at Lees Camp and 27 degrees at the summit along Hwy 6 so likely messy still across the top and Hwy 26 is still not user friendly either. It looks like Tillamook itself got around 1.5” of snow so far while the Coast Range is reporting over 20” roadside last report.”
Those waiting until Monday to travel had to also prepare for icy roads and bad conditions.
“The temperatures will likely fall shortly after sunset to 32 degrees which means it won’t be long before ice becomes an issue, in addition to new snow,” McCraw’s report read. “We do think the activity will ease up some later tonight, but it is still possible to see another inch of snow overnight. Overall, I think travel tonight will become quite challenging for everyone. With everything iced over, even walking could be difficult.”
The coldest part of a day is right at sunrise and the forecast is for the low temperatures to fall to around 18-22 degrees which tells me any travel tomorrow will be hazardous with ice covered roads and walkways, for much of the day as tomorrow’s high is only forecasted to reach 34. The precipitation tomorrow will be more isolated which is a small bonus.
“Monday night we have another system moving across that will bring more steady precipitation, not as heavy as we have seen though so overnight snow totals around another inch, and like I said, the high only near 34 degrees,” he said in his report. “ Maybe some good news, high pressure starts to build in tomorrow night, so the precipitation becomes more widely scattered and diminishing, the overnight lows still down around 20 degrees.”
Extended forecast
Wednesday we may see more sun than we have seen for a while, a mostly sunny day, the high still only make it to 37 degrees, then another chance of snow moves in again in the early morning hours, the low around 24.
After Wednesday the coldest air starts to shift eastward so daytime highs up into the mid 40s, the lows still down around freezing, and with additional systems moving through, we will see more rain, and depending on timing rain/snow, or all snow to the lower levels in the early morning hours. The Coast Range will still be accumulating more snow.
Safety Message
With it having been a holiday weekend, you can never be too prepared. Please, if you are traveling, have your emergency kit easily accessible in your vehicle. Travel with food, water, blankets, etc in case you encounter an emergency or get stuck. Before you hit the roads, be sure to check your local forecast and road conditions. Know BEFORE you go! Those conditions can be found on www.tripcheck.com or by dialing 5-1-1.
Extremely cold temperatures are predicted this week. OEM is highlighting the need to check in on family, friends, neighbors and vulnerable populations, especially if the power goes out or roads turn icy. Oregonians should know where to call for help and save 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.
For non-emergency assistance, dial *677 from a mobile phone or call 800-442-0776 in the state’s northern counties and 800-442-2068 in southern counties. If you are unsure what Oregon State Police dispatch to dial, call either one and they will assist.
Dial or text 211 - or visit 211info.org for health and social service assistance and general information.
Dial 511 or visit tripcheck.com for travel updates.
Text-to-911 helps those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have limited speech capabilities, as well as anyone unable to talk due to an emergency, and should only be used for emergencies.
“We need to look out for one another and share information to help raise awareness of ways to access resources and stay safe. Make sure you, your family and neighbors know where to go for warming shelters or how to safely stay warm if the power fails. Well-connected communities are more resilient,” said Marheine.
OEM is sharing additional safety tips and resources to help Oregonians reduce risk:
Be 2 Weeks Ready
Individuals should proactively prepare to be self-sufficient for at least two weeks during an emergency or disaster. Being 2 Weeks Ready means having a plan and enough supplies for you and your household to survive on your own for a full two weeks should an emergency — like a severe ice storm — occur. Visit oregon.gov to learn more.
Stay informed – the more information you have, the better you can prepare!
Monitor the weather forecast for watches, warnings or advisories at weather.gov.
Sign up for local emergency alerts at oralert.gov.
Limit exposure and know where to find warming centers
Many counties across the state are setting up warming shelters – locations vary depending on the jurisdiction.
Dial 211 or visit 211info.org/em-shelters to find warming centers listed by county and updated as information is shared.
When necessary to be outdoors, limit exposure time and wear warm layers. Know the signs to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.
Travel safely – know before you go
Check weather and road conditions in advance at tripcheck.com or call 511.
Share your travel route before you travel and be sure to pack water, food, warm clothes and an emergency kit.
Be patient and allow for extra travel time – review winter weather travel tips from ODOT.
Be aware of power hazards – heat the home safely
Carbon monoxide kills: Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Locate the unit away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.
The primary hazards to avoid when using alternate sources for electricity, heating or cooking are carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire.
Communicating during outages
Snow, ice and wind can damage cell towers, making for challenging communications via mobile phones and the Internet; use a battery-operated radio to listen to public broadcast stations for updates.
Outages may be widespread and power may not be back up for some time; check in on family and neighbors to ask who needs assistance and get them the help they need.
Be aware of flood and landslide warnings
Snow and ice accumulation can trigger debris flows and landslides in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in wildfire burn areas. Be alert when driving; embankments along roadsides may fail, sending drought-stricken trees and debris onto the road.
Protect pets – as members of the family, emergency plans should include actions to keep pets safe
Keep pets inside when the temperature drops. If they are outdoors for any reason, make sure they’re protected by a dry, draft-free shelter and routinely check the water dish to make sure the water is fresh and unfrozen.
Remove common poisons like antifreeze and de-icing salt.
