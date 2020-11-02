In a partnership between all seven fire chiefs of Tillamook County and the Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA), a new video welcomes visitors to the Tillamook Coast with one caveat “don’t leave your common sense at home”. The short video is shareable and a great way to remind your guests and visitors that they should make their trip “memorable for all the right reasons”.
The message includes tips about tidal exchanges, unstable hiking areas, warming fires and motor vehicle crashes. Extraordinary b-roll footage rolls in the background to show the rugged beauty of our coastline and the fire chiefs’ words bring a dash of reality to daydreaming potential visitors.
This video is in addition to ongoing work that will produce a shared countywide report on search and rescue operations involving visitors. OCVA was involved in establishing a structure and protocols for collecting data and funding data collection systems.
“To effectively play our role in enhancing public safety for visitors, we need accurate and timely data to shape our communications to visitors on exploring our shared outdoors safely. Likewise, accurate county-wide level data will ensure our tourism infrastructure investments provide the greatest impact possible with our limited public funds,” said OCVA’s Executive Director Marcus Hinz.
Most people are not aware that more than 95 percent of personnel across all seven fire districts are volunteers with full time jobs, yet they are often required to receive specialized training at the same level as a full time, paid firefighter.
A call to action at the end of the video is to make a tax deductible donation to the Oregon Coast Trail Foundation, 100 percent of which will be transferred to the Tillamook County Fire Defense Board to help fund volunteer training and specialized equipment purchases.
You can watch the video and make a donation to the Tillamook County Fire Defense Board at
