The Tillamook County Fair Board is seeking dedicated members to join them in the planning and management of the Fair and Fairgrounds. They are seeking individuals with various skill sets, including, but not limited to: effective communications, team-based philosophy, mid to heavy equipment operation, project management, animal husbandry and event planning.
If you have a passion for the fair and want to be part of a hard-working, action-oriented board, please apply. There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for public service. The successful applicant will serve a three-year term.
Committee application forms are available on the county website main page in the Public Information section. Applications should be e-mailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3403. Questions about the fair board? Please call fair director Camy VonSeggern at 503-842-2272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.