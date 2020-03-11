The Tillamook County Elections deadline was Tuesday, March 10. The primary election is May 19.
Running for Tillamook County Sheriff are Sheriff Jim Horton, Josh Brown and Gordon McCraw. Tassi O’Neil is running for Tillamook County Clerk, which will only be on the Novemner 2020 ballot, and Denise Vandecoevering is running for Tillamook County Assessor. Running for Tillamook County Commission Position 1 are Erin Skaar and mayor of Bay City, Christopher Kruebbe. Running for Tillamook County Commission Position 2 are David McCall and David Yamamoto.
Important Dates
April 4 Ballots mailed to long-term absent voters
(overseas & military)
April 20 Ballots mailed to out-of-state voters
April 28 Voter registration & Party Change deadline
(Registration cards postmarked October 13, 2020 are valid)
April 29 Ballots mailed to all voters
May 5 Last Day for State to mail Voter Pamphlet
May 14 Last Day ballots can be mailed.
May 15 Ballot Drop Site at Library Main Branch Opens
9:00 am - Certification of Ballot Counting Machine
Public Welcome
May 19 Primary Election Day
June 8 Last day to certify election results
Sept. 19 Ballots mailed to long-term absent voters
(overseas & military)
Oct. 5 Ballots mailed to out-of-state voters
Oct. 13 Voter registration deadline
(Registration cards postmarked October 13, 2020 are valid)
Oct. 14 Ballots mailed to all voters
Oct. 29 Last Day ballots can be mailed.
Oct. 30 Ballot Drop Site at Library Main Branch Opens
Last Day for State to mail Voter Pamphlet
9:00 am - Certification of Ballot Counting Machine
Public Welcome
Nov. 3 Election Day
Nov. 23 Last day to certify election results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.