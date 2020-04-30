Tillamook County Sheriff Race
Gordon McCraw, age 65
Education: High School, some College, USN Meteorology/Oceanography, FBI Instructor Certification, Emergency Management Specialist, DPSST Management and Supervisor Training, FEMA Incident Command, PIO Training, Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Command College.
Family: Wife of 43 years, 2 children
Why are you running for Sheriff of Tillamook County? With 24 years of experience I have the background, training and problem-solving skills to move this Office forward. As the Incident Commander for Tillamook’s COVID-19 response I see that COVID-19 will be an issue for several years, impacting people and the County Budgets in many ways, I can make an impact.
What experience do you have that makes you the better candidate? I completed the Police Academy in 1996 and became a Police Officer near New Orleans. I was a Field Training Office, Crime Scene Technician and Patrol Sergeant before moving in 2006. Within the Sheriff’s Office, I have worked Patrol, helped at the Jail, inmate transports, Court Security and participate in County Budget Hearings. I am a Lieutenant and Emergency Management Director. During manpower shortages I still assist in these areas. With many Management courses and my training, I am qualified to become Sheriff.
What is the biggest issue you want to fix in the department? Manpower. The next few years will be a challenge because of the financial impact of COVID-19. If our manpower suffers in this, public safety will become a bigger issue.
What are your goals for the Sheriff’s Dept. over the next 4 years? To strengthen staff relationships, foster professionalism, continue the successes the Sheriff’s Office has seen in drug intervention and mental health assistance. To provide a professional, well-trained force to assure the highest possible level of service to our county.
Josh Brown, age 46
Education: Tillamook High School, Tillamook Bay Community College, DPSST Corrections and Police Academy.
Family: Third generation lifelong resident with many family members still here. I am married, and together my wife and I have three sons and one daughter that we have raised in this community.
Why are you running for Sheriff of Tillamook County? There is a need at the Sheriff’s Office for change… a need for fresh perspective and fresh leadership. Leadership whose focus is what’s best for the Sheriff’s Office and the County. For many years the common procedure has been for a current Sheriff to retire and a successor is appointed taking the choice out of the hands of Tillamook County voters. By running I believe I am giving the choice back to the voters and providing them with a passionate and competent choice.
What experience do you have that makes you the better candidate? Due to the limited length of this response I will highlight a few of the important things. I have spent my entire career with Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, earning the respect and trust of my coworkers and my community. I am a member of the Tillamook County Fair Board and enjoy being involved in the community and being part of this team. I am a certified instructor in multiple areas and have a passion for being a part of recruit development and this allows me the opportunity to be a part time instructor with DPSST. I am in the middle of my career which gives me the experience to be Sheriff as well as the time to see things through.
What is the biggest issue you want to fix in the department? Fair and equal treatment of all staff members will be a huge part of what I would address. When I started at the Sheriff’s Office there was a very strong bond between coworkers which gave us a family atmosphere. This positive environment promoted healthy working conditions which increases productivity and creates a high level of service to the public. The corrections division would be another strong focus as staff hiring and employee retention continue to be an issue. Inconsistencies seem to be prevalent as well, and all this creates low morale.
What are your goals for the Sheriff’s Dept. over the next 4 years? I have many goals and ideas, far more than I am able to list here. Some highlighted ideas would be my hope to reestablish the Reserve Program, the Tactical Team, the Traffic Enforcement position, and the Civil Deputy position. All of these once existed and were valuable tools but unfortunately are no longer a part of the Sheriff’s Office. Another is to strengthen the relationship with the public we serve through face to face contacts, press releases, social media posts, and town hall style meetings. I have always believed in positive, proactive policing and this will be another focus of mine.
Tillamook County Commissioner Race Position 1
Erin Skaar, age 51
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Geology
Family: I am an Oregonian and a small town girl. I was raised in Maupin, where my parents and sister still live. I am married to Jim Skaar and we have two children Emily and Kasey. Jim is the manager at the Trask Fish Hatchery. Emily is a freshman at Tillamook High School. Kasey is the Assistant Fire Chief at Jefferson County Fire in Madras. Kasey is married and has two daughters that round out our small family. We are an active family that enjoys the many outdoor opportunities available in Tillamook County. We like to camp, fish, hunt, hike, and garden just to name a few.
Why are you running for Commissioner of Tillamook County? As a not-for-profit professional I have dedicated my life to the service of others. Through each agency I have worked for, I have served a specialized sub-population. For example, through CARE I support those in need. In doing this work, I have come to believe that the best way to serve is to be in a position where I am able to make decisions and take actions to support everyone in the county rather than just a small slice of the population. Now more than ever strong, seasoned leadership will be needed to help all of Tillamook County recover from this pandemic and move into a future we choose. I have the experience needed to lead this very important work.
What experience do you have that makes you the better candidate? As the Executive Director of CARE, I lead a $3.6 million organization with 60+ employees. I am responsible for both daily operations and outside relationships. I create and manage our budget to ensure we have adequate revenue to pay our staff and our bills, I ensure that we are providing efficient and effective services, and that we are meeting all local, state and federal laws. I am responsible for advocating at the state and federal level, and creating and leading community coalitions. These are the skills that are needed in your next county commissioner.
Additionally, I currently serve on the Tillamook County Budget Committee and the Housing Commission providing me with direct county government experience and knowledge that will allow me hit the ground running.
What is the biggest issue you want to fix in Tillamook County? I believe the greatest issue in front of us is finding a shared path through the changing face of Tillamook County’s population and economy. Whether you are used to our quiet little towns and are now feeling overrun by tourists, or if you are a resident that is concerned that our traditional industries are damaging to the environment, the feelings are strong and communication can be challenging. Tillamook County is growing and changing and we must work together to very intentionally create a future that we all want. To accomplish this, I believe it is time to engage in a comprehensive and inclusive process with our residents to create a vision, and to create a plan to achieve that vision.
What are your goals for Tillamook County over the next 4 years – what do you want to accomplish if elected?
1. Use my influence as a Commissioner to bring together diverse stakeholders to address complex county issues. The Housing Commission is a good model that could be applied to social issues such as addiction, environmental issues such as climate change, and economic issues such as workforce development.
2. Ensure that county services are offered in the most efficient and effective ways. The barriers are slightly different in each department, however, all need updated technology, strong partnerships between departments, and new funding sources.
3. Be a strong advocate for the county at the State and Federal levels to ensure we take advantage of opportunities from outside our borders, and protect our county from actions taken by others outside of our county.
Christopher Kruebbe, LCSW, CADC I, age 51
Education: Archbishop Rummel High School Class of 1987, Tulane University Computer Training Center -Microsoft Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified Product Specialist, Tulane University College Class of 2002, Bachelors of Science, Major in Information Technology, Minor in Information Systems, Tulane University School of Social Work Class of 2006, Masters of Social Work
Family: My family of origin are all New Orleans natives, my father George grew up in Uptown New Orleans close to Audubon Park, a block off St. Charles Avenue where you can catch a Street Car to downtown New Orleans. My mother Martha grew up in the small Illinois town of Duquoin, home of the Illinois State Fair. My mother and father were both raised in the Catholic tradition as was my two brothers and I. My older brother John graduated with a bachelors of science in Computer Science from the University of New Orleans, as did my younger brother Robert with a degree in advertising who is also Real Estate agent and private business owner. Both my brothers are married with children, I have five nephews and a nephew-in-law. I was married in the early 90s to my first wife Dana. We raised our only son we named Joshua. He lives in Algiers Point just across the great Mississippi River from the Vieux Carre also known as the French Quarter and works as an energy adjustment contractor for the City of New Orleans. I myself am an evacuee and survivor of Hurricane Katrina which made landfall on August 29th, 2005 as the worst natural disaster in recorded history to that date. I am American with a medically and mentally documented disability. My PTSD Service Dog Quinn was raised as a service dog through a partnership between the non-profit organization New Life K9s and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Quinn spent his first two years of his puppy life at the California Men’s Colony State Prison learning to become a service dog.
Why are you running for Commissioner of Tillamook County? I believe strongly in the duty to be of service to my community. Volunteering in my local town of Bay City began the day I arrived at the Bay City Fire Department. I served my community as a first responder and firefighter for five years and in 2018, I ran for Mayor of Bay City and was elected with 52% of the registered voters. I have served the Tillamook community by providing mental, behavioral, spiritual, and addictions health care for the non-profit religious organization Adventist Health for 6 years. I believe the citizens of Tillamook need a voice. I strive to be the candidate of the people, for the people, and by the people. I swear to defend the Constitution of the United States of America in every decision that I make and believe in patriotism and honor. My father served in World War II in Saipan and my son served in the United States Air Force.
What experience do you have that makes you the better candidate? It is not my claim, position, or notion that I am a better candidate. It is my desire to put others before myself as much as is possible and healthy. I wish Erin Skaar the best of fortune and hope to partner with her no matter who wins this election because I deeply value her work and legacy in this community. She is a strong female voice and advocate for the underserved and the marginalized populations. I wish her and all of her constituents and supporters the best with the warmest of regards. My other experiences have been explained in answers to the previous questions.
What is the biggest issue you want to fix in Tillamook County? Tillamook County has serious substance abuse, alcohol, and drug enforcement problems that have not been adequately addressed. it is my mission to collaborate with local organizations to establish a drug court, inpatient substance abuse treatment and detoxification program, and partner with the Tillamook Bay Community College to offer a Certified Addictions and Drug curriculum that educates students in an effort to become Certified Addictions and Drug Counselors. I would also like to partner with the District Attorney’s Office and the County Sheriff’s office to continue the effort to crack down on drug dealers and trafficking. I want to partner with future Sheriff Lieutenant Gordon McCraw and Chief of Police Terry Wright to secure funding for more law enforcement officers and deputies to show criminals we mean business and are capable of protecting and preserve the safety of our citizens in all of our communities.
What are your goals for Tillamook County over the next 4 years – what do you want to accomplish if elected? The future of the fire service is critical, it is on life support much the way that Covid-19 has adversely affected our loved ones, economy, and fellow U.S. Citizens across this great country and the world. It is my desire to consolidate the central county fire departments into a new fire district and call it the Tillamook Bay Fire and Rescue District. Current Fire Chief Daron Bement, Tillamook Fire District Board President Tim Hamburger, Bay City’s City Manager Chance Steffey, and myself had a very encouraging and uplifting conversation about this on last friday afternoon via web-ex conference call and all agreed that we (Bay City Fire, Garibaldi Fire and Rescue, and Garibaldi Rural Fire District) are “Stronger Together.” I spoke to my counterpart Mayor of Garibaldi Judy Riggs that afternoon as well and we plan to meet to further the discussion. We all plan to meet ongoing with our counterparts, stakeholders, and community until this dream becomes a reality. I want to make “Stronger Together” Tillamook County’s motto and mission moving forward in the effort to help our local emergency medical, mental, law enforcement, fire protection, volunteer firefighters, 911 Services, and the community to work together to accomplish this. “United we Stand, Divided we fall.”
God bless each and every one of you and may God not only bless the United States of America, but every continent in the world as we all fight a pandemic that has created one of the greatest challenges of our lifetimes.
Tillamook County Commissioner Race Position 2
David Yamamoto, age >60
Education: BA Psychology, California State University, Fresno
Family: Wife, Terrie; Son, Trevor; 2 Grandchildren, Declan 12 and Tamsin 10
Why are you running for Commissioner of Tillamook County? Since being elected, I am proud of my accomplishments yet find there is much more to be done. I am an unabashed advocate for our natural resource-based industries which provide so many fully benefited, family wage jobs…all while protecting the environment.
Public safety is paramount and I have been able to bolster the Sheriff’s Office to the point we have reinstituted the Tillamook Narcotics Task Force and are preparing to institute 24/7 patrols.
Ocean policy is important to a coastal county and my work over the past decade+ has provided new direction to the State concerning ocean energy and will be equally important as we maneuver through offshore wind.
Tourism is becoming the 4th leg of our economic stool, and I was an early proponent of pivoting from a heads-in-beds approach to destination management which will help to alleviate undue pressures on our residents.
What experience do you have that makes you the better candidate? I have 23 years experience in forest products, 20+ years as long-term care specialist as well as being a real estate broker having spent most of this time as business owner.
Past and current experience includes Chair, Futures Council; Chair, Pacific City Citizens Advisory Committee; Commission on Transportation; TC4 and STCEVC Emergency Preparedness; Governor appointee to Ocean Policy Advisory Council and Oregon Broadband Advisory Council; Chair, Council of Forest Trust Land Counties; Tillamook Working Lands and Waters Cooperative; Marie Mills Board; Salmon SuperHWY Executive Team; Oregon Business Council Water Policy Team; Small Business Development Center Board; Association of Oregon Counties – Executive Board – Governance Co-Chair – Legislative Committee – Tidegate Steering Committee; National Association of Counties – Energy, Environment and Land Use Steering Committee – Rural Action Caucus. For a full list of experience, please to to my website: www.dave4bocc.com
What is the biggest issue you want to fix in Tillamook County? The biggest issue we face today is economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Our plan to use TLT revenue to support our small businesses has been blocked by the State and ORLA. Revenue forecasts for the County, State and Feds are in shambles. The difficult decisions made over the last 2 months were to protect the life/health/safety of our residents.
We must now get our economy back on track without increasing the risk of infection. I will capitalize on existing relationships with Federal and State legislators and agencies to help maintain our county services. They must also understand that business as usual must change with a new focus on efficiencies, not paperwork and permitting. Our near term future will require a steady, fiscally responsible hand as we maneuver the new economic and medical realities.
What are your goals for Tillamook County over the next 4 years – what do you want to accomplish if elected? Being the Governor appointed Commissioner to Oregon Broadband Advisory Council, providing high speed fiber internet to the home is a top priority. For the past several months, I have planned a pilot project in Tillamook County and last February proved this to be feasible and affordable. The Covid-19 pandemic has delayed this rollout, but I will continue to champion this project.
Affordable workforce housing is something I have been intimately involved with these past few years and working with local business interests, we have identified an opportunity to provide 200+ homes, but have hit a roadblock at the State level. This idea will not go quietly into the night.
Emergency preparedness is something we cannot avoid. While it seems we are confronted with windstorms, floods, tornados and now pandemics, we must prepare for the inevitable Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. This will create a disaster of unfathomable magnitude and we must all be prepared to fend for ourselves for many weeks in not months.
David McCall, age 51
Education: B.Sc. Georgetown University (Language & Linguistics); M.Sc. American Public University (Environmental Policy & Management)
Family: Married with one daughter
Why are you running for Commissioner of Tillamook County? In these trying times we need innovative and proactive leaders, ones who are not afraid of new ideas. I care about our community and the environment we live in, including local people, families, and businesses. I will represent ALL of Tillamook County, from Manzanita all the way to Neskowin, and from Oceanside all the way to the summit, whether incorporated or not.
What experience do you have that makes you the better candidate? Having lived and worked in different settings, including decades in Europe, I bring a wealth of experience and unique perspectives to the table. I have experience in top-level management in large companies, and am familiar with large budgets and many employees, as well as small, family-owned micro-businesses where the owner performs many different functions on a daily basis. I listen to all sides of an issue to make informed decisions. I have worked in the private and public sectors, and can hit the ground running.
Moreover, let actions speak for themselves. When COVID-19 restrictions hit, I put together a proposal that provided a quick lifeline to Bay City’s restaurants, then ordered my campaign signs in Tillamook. My opponent speaks of protecting our businesses while ordering signs from Texas.
What is the biggest issue you want to fix in Tillamook County? We were unprepared for this virus, and recovery will take time. We need to rebuild our economy in a way that not only sustains the natural resources economy that is the backbone of our existence, but also integrates a service sector that we have come to rely upon more and more. Together we can foster an integrated local economy where we work together and benefit collaboratively, so that we can all thrive and prosper in a sustainable manner, for decades to come.
What are your goals for Tillamook County over the next 4 years – what do you want to accomplish if elected? While we reopen our local community, adjusting to the “new normal” in our daily lives, we need to integrate tourism into our economy in a way that not only coexists with the traditional natural resources fields of farming, timber, and fishing, but actually benefits all of us.
As we do this, we need to improve our preparation for other types of disasters and emergencies, actually realize additional housing for our workforce, and constantly keep improving.
To do this, we need to improve our communication with residents, and better involve them with opportunities in the process. Too many areas in Tillamook County have neither cell nor adequate Internet services, and we need to bring government to the people, not just expect the people to come to us. If my fellow commissioners don’t want to regularly interact with the public throughout the county, then I’ll do it alone, and publicly inform people how we can meet up.
More info: VoteMcCall.org
