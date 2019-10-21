Tillamook County will be participating in the national Drug Take-back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Tillamook Community Health Center.
Residents may leave medicines in their original containers but should remove or mark out personal information. All medicines will be accepted at this event, from over-the-counter (OTC) medicines to restricted prescription drugs.
Sharps will also be accepted at this event. Sharps – needles, syringes – must be fully contained in red, plastic sharps containers and separated from drugs.
“Unused pharmaceuticals pose a risk to both the environment and public health and safety. These drugs can contaminate water sources and marine life, since their components can often pass through wastewater filtration systems. The goal of this collection is to get and keep abused drugs from getting into the wrong hands or from being disposed of incorrectly,” stated David McCall, Tillamook County Solid Waste Program Manager, in a press release. “We are organizing this collection event in coordination with community partners, and we are fortunate that we have our local Sheriff’s office that collects these same unwanted medicines year-round. We hope that this special collection will raise awareness of the need to dispose of unwanted medicines properly.”
To help combat the continued vaping health crisis across the country, DEA will be collecting vaping pens and cartridges at NTBI collection sites. Through discussions with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), DEA has determined that vaping pens without the internal batteries are considered household hazardous waste, the exact same waste designation as the NTBI collected pharmaceuticals and can therefore be co-mingled with NTBI materials. Pens with batteries in them, however, are a different waste stream designation and, more importantly, are considered a potential fire hazard. For those that have batteries that cannot be removed, please inform the consumer to call their local hazardous waste management facility or they can check with large electronic chain stores who may accept the devices for proper disposal.
The Tillamook County Solid Waste Department will have collection containers on site to accept vaping pens with batteries as well.
