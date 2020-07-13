Tillamook County Leadership discussed at a meeting Monday, July 6, county employee culture of inclusion.
Tillamook County Human Resources (HR) Director Naomi Roundtree said with everything going on in the country, creating a positive culture and focusing on inclusion is what human resources and the county would like to promote.
“People are excited to work in the county,” Roundtree said. “People are excited to say they live in the county.”
Whether you are an employee or community member, we want you to feel welcome, Roundtree said. She wanted to get feedback from department heads about what they think inclusion is and how that can be implemented. County Clerk Tassi O’Neal said the more communication there is, the better people can feel included.
“Originally what we were talking about are the things that are happening right now that, for example, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the commissioners’ statements about it, the health department’s statement about it, the sheriff’s office statement about it,” Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said. “We were thinking about how as an organization we want to lead with the values of inclusion.”
Bell said everyone is looking to the county to role model those values. The same principles apply for mask-wearing. They want to start the conversation here because they are the leaders of the county.
“We just want to start the conversation here and say these are values that we’re carrying forward as an organization,” Bell said. “The value of inclusion includes uplifting diversity, uplifting inclusion, and that’s what we need to do as a group.”
Commissioner Bill Baertlein said on different boards, they have had some inclusion trainings. He suggested the idea of creating an inclusion committee that would work with department heads.
“We know we have some morale issues in the county,” Baertlein said.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said they would be having their inclusion training Wednesday, July 8, and have done these trainings in the past.
“We’ll be working a couple of months on implicit bias, inclusion, and cultural confidence in the workplace and policy development,” Putman said.
