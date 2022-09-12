Tillamook County Democrats are proud and enthusiastic to announce that they will open their 2022 Campaign Headquarters in downtown Tillamook, at 307 Main Av (across from the movie theater). The office will be open to the public Monday, September 12, through Saturday, November 12, 2-6pm weekdays, 10-4pm weekends.
Local Democratic community members have been working hard to create a welcoming and safe place where people can peacefully gather who want to learn about who Democrats are and what they stand for.
