Tillamook County Democrats began their final election season push on last week with an organizing event at their headquarters.
State House candidate Logan Laity, State Senate candidate Melissa Busch and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici addressed the assembled group.
Bonamici represents Oregon’s first congressional district in Washington and, if reelected in November, will represent Tillamook beginning in January following this year’s congressional redistricting.
Bonamici has represented the first district since 2012 and served in both the Oregon House of Representatives and Senate prior to that.
Beginning in January the first congressional district will contain Tillamook County in addition to Clatsop, Columbia and Washington counties and portions of western Multnomah County.
Bonamici serves on the Education and Workforce, and Science, Space and Technology committees, and co-chairs the Oceans Caucus in the house.
She is running against Republican Christopher Mann in the November election.
Bonamici stressed Democratic accomplishments on infrastructure and climate change and her experience representing a rural district.
Busch is running for State Senate against Republican Suzanne Weber.
Busch, a home healthcare nurse from Wheeler, focused on bodily autonomy in her remarks. She also said that she would bring valuable healthcare experience to her work in Salem, promising to focus on root causes of health issues like poverty and housing instability.
Laity is running for the Oregon House of Representatives against Republican Cyrus Javadi. He said his focus will be preserving Democratic advances on issues like access to healthcare and right to die in the face of Republican rollback attempts.
