Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) is now accepting grant applications for fiscal year 2020. The application due date is October 25, 2019. This grant opportunity is for Tillamook County citizens and organizations interested in obtaining funding to develop projects that celebrate the arts, humanities, and heritage of our county.
To be considered for a fiscal year 2020 TCCC Grant, projects must address one or more of the following: cultural education, community arts, heritage, the environment, and/or traditions. To be eligible, grant applicants must be an individual(s), a non-profit organization, or a governmental organization. Individuals must be residents of and organizations must maintain registered headquarters in Tillamook County. Priority will be given to activities that will benefit a significant number of Tillamook County residents.
Detailed information about TCCC and the grant application process are available at http://www.tcpm.org/tccc.htm. Applications will be reviewed by the TCCC Board and applicants will be notified of funding decisions mid-December.
Grants funded in the past have ranged from $500 to $2,000. Recipients of the 2019 awards include: Bay City Arts Center, City of Tillamook, Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative, Lower Nehalem Community Trust, North Oregon Coast Symphony, Padres Unidos, Rockaway Beach Lion’s Club, and Tillamook Estuaries Partnership.
Questions may be directed to TCCC at TillamookCCC@gmail.com.
