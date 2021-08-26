Starting Sept. 23, the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) will be accepting grant applications for fiscal year 2022. Completed 2022 grant applications are to be submitted as one integrated PDF by 5 p.m. Nov. 15 for consideration. This grant opportunity is for Tillamook County citizens and organizations interested in obtaining funding to develop projects that celebrate the arts, humanities, and heritage of our county.
To be considered for a fiscal year 2022 TCCC Grant, projects must address one or more of the following: cultural education, community arts, heritage, the environment, and/or traditions. To be eligible, grant applicants must be an individual(s), a non-profit organization, or a governmental organization. Individuals must be residents of and organizations must maintain registered headquarters in Tillamook County. Priority will be given to activities that will benefit a significant number of Tillamook County residents.
In a normal year, TCCC would hold an in-person workshop to provide training on the grant application process. Due to public health and safety concerns at this time, TCCC will be hosting a Zoom Online Grant Information Session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. In this session, TCCC will review a short presentation tool, with interested individuals and organizations.
If you interested in attending the Zoom Session, please email tillamookccc@gmail.com with your name and/or organization details and a Zoom link will be sent to you closer to the event date. If you are unable to attend, and if requested, TCCC can share a PDF with you after Sept. 22, which will contain helpful information. Of course, TCCC can be contacted at anytime with any questions or concerns regarding the application process. To receive the “TCCC Application Workshop for 2022 Grants” presentation and/or to ask any unanswered questions, email tillamookccc@gmail.com
Detailed information about TCCC and the grant application process is also available at the TCCC website: http://www.tcpm.org/tillamook-co-cultural-coalition.html
The TCCC Board will review new applications and applicants will be notified of funding decisions mid-January 2022.
Grants funded in the past have ranged from $500 to $2,000. Recipients of the 2021 awards included: Bay City Art Center (DaVinci Project), City of Nehalem (Historic Plots at Nehalem Cemetary), Deanne Ragnell (Wheeler History Signage), Garibaldi Museum (History in the Time of Covid), RecreateNow (Storytelling North County Heritage Book), Lower Nehalem Community Trust (Headwaters Interpretive Signage), Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative (Historic Boathouse Goes Digital), Sitka Center for the Arts & Ecology (Youth Arts Program), Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (Finish the CLM 3).
Again, questions may be directed to TCCC at tillamookccc@gmail.com
