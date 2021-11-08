Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) is accepting grant applications for fiscal year 2022. Completed 2022 grant applications are to be submitted as one integrated PDF by 5 p.m. Nov. 15 for consideration. This grant opportunity is for Tillamook County citizens and organizations interested in obtaining funding to develop projects that celebrate the arts, humanities and heritage of our county.
To be considered for a fiscal year 2022 TCCC grant, projects must address one or more of the following: cultural education, community arts, heritage, the environment, and/or traditions. To be eligible, grant applicants must be an individual(s), a non-profit organization or a governmental organization. Individuals must be residents of and organizations must maintain registered headquarters in Tillamook County. Priority will be given to activities that will benefit a significant number of Tillamook County residents.
Detailed information about TCCC and the grant application process is also available at the TCCC website: http://www.tcpm.org/tillamook-co-cultural-coalition.html.
The TCCC board will review new applications and applicants will be notified of funding decisions mid-January 2022.
Grants funded in the past have ranged from $500 to $2,000. Recipients of the 2021 awards included: Bay City Art Center (DaVinci Project), City of Nehalem (Historic Plots at Nehalem Cemetary), Deanne Ragnell (Wheeler History Signage), Garibaldi Museum (History in the Time of Covid), RecreateNow (Storytelling North County Heritage Book), Lower Nehalem Community Trust (Headwaters Interpretive Signage), Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative (Historic Boathouse Goes Digital), Sitka Center for the Arts & Ecology (Youth Arts Program), Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (Finish the CLM 3).
