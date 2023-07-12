Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

On August 5, 2022, Kevin Wayne Holman, 36, pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 8, 2022. On June 5, 2023, Holman was sentenced to 7 days in jail, two years’ bench probation and a three-year driver’s license suspension. 

On January 20, 2023, Michelle Tippin, 46, pled no contest to one count of criminal trespass in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about May 11, 2022. Tippin was sentenced to one year on probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.