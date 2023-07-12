On August 5, 2022, Kevin Wayne Holman, 36, pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 8, 2022. On June 5, 2023, Holman was sentenced to 7 days in jail, two years’ bench probation and a three-year driver’s license suspension.
On January 20, 2023, Michelle Tippin, 46, pled no contest to one count of criminal trespass in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about May 11, 2022. Tippin was sentenced to one year on probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On March 13, Cody Bennett Brostrom, 31, pled no contest to one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about July 19, 2022. Brostrom was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
On May 8, Brianna Richelle Chambers, 29, pled guilty to one count of private indecency and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, both class A misdemeanors, committed on or about March 12, 2022. Chambers was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay a $200 fine to the court.
On May 15, Robert Lee Farnsworth, 44, pled no conduct to one count of disorderly conduct in the second degree, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about February 12. Farnsworth was sentenced to time served.
On May 16, Elias Andrew Friend, 18, pled no contest to one count of rape in the third degree, a class C felony, committed on or about December 23, 2022. Friend was sentenced to six months in prison and two years’ post-prison supervision.
On May 17, Gwendolyn Kay McGuire, 74, was found guilty on one count of failing to perform the duties of a driver relating to property damage, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 19, one count of resisting arrest, also a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 17, and one count of disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about February 17. On June 9, McGuire was sentenced to two years on probation and her driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
On May 19, Jeremiah Beau Cruse, 40, pled no contest to one count of burglary in the first degree, a class A felony, committed on or about April 2, and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class C felony, committed on or about January 5. Cruse was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of probation following his release on the burglary charge, and 18 months in prison and one year of probation on the unauthorize use of a vehicle charge, with those sentences running concurrently.
On May 22, Ryan Matthew Walter, 43, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 15. Walter was sentenced to two years on bench probation, his driver’s license was suspended for one year and he was ordered to pay $2,255 in fines and fees to the court.
On May 22, Randall Scott McVay, Jr., 44, pled guilty to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about December 22, 2022. McVay was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.
On May 22, Francisco Silva, 22, pled no contest to one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about April 26. Silva was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.
On May 23, Steven Alex Martinez, 42, pled no contest to one count of resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about May 13. Martinez was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
On May 25, Angel Martinez Cardenas, 35, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 14. Cardenas was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years’ probation, was given a one-year driver’s license suspension and was ordered to pay $932.50 in restitution.
On May 26, Melissa Leeann Ryon, 54, pled no contest to one count of identity theft, a class C felony, committed on or about February 9, 2022, and one count of failure to appear in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or about June 13, 2022. Ryon was sentenced to 20 days in jail and two years on probation.
On June 5, Lilly Elizabeth Webster, 22, pled guilty to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 21. Webster was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and ordered to pay $875 in restitution to Fred Meyer.
On June 7, Jefferson Bradley Prowell, 50, pled guilty to one count of criminal trespass in the second degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about May 30. Prowell was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
On June 8, Nicole Daniell Gonzalez was found to be in violation of her probation for driving under the influence of intoxicants, after failing to promptly and truthfully answer reasonable inquiries and using and possessing a controlled substance. Gonzalez’s probation was revoked and she was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
On June 9, Rachel Jae Makus, 31, pled no contest to one count of identity theft, a class C felony, committed on or about July 5, 2022. Makus was sentenced to 13 months in prison and one year of post-prison supervision.
On June 9, Jason Robert Burris, 37, pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about March 20. Burris was sentenced to two days in jail and two years on probation, and his license was suspended for one year.
On June 12, Kyle Bert Tuinstra admitted to being in contempt of court and was sentenced to time served in jail.
On June 12, Christopher Burton, 46, pled guilty to one count of careless driving, a class B violation, committed on or about February 6. Burton was ordered to pay a $440 traffic fine.
On June 12, Stephanie Michelle Rowley, 43, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of recklessly endangering another person, both class A misdemeanors, committed on or about September 11, 2022. Rowley was sentenced to two years’ probation and her driver’s license was suspended for one year.
On June 12, Wesly Daniel Miller, 23, pled guilty to one count of criminal driving while suspended or revoked, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about March 15. Miller was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay a $100 fine to the court and $368 in attorney fees.
On June 12, Eric Allen Mckinley, 58, pled no contest to one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about December 31, 2022. McKinley was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
On June 12, Krystal Dawne Brower, 43, pled guilty to one count of failure to report as a sex offender, a class A violation, committed on or about June 27, 2021. Brower was ordered to pay a $440 fine to the court.
On June 14, Darren Mitchell Burt, 47, pled guilty to two counts of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, with one committed on or about April 19, and the other on or about February 13, one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, also a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 6, 2022, and one count of attempt to commit theft in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about May 30. Burt was sentenced to 6 months in jail and a one-year driver’s license suspension.
On June 15, Jesse Lawrence Smith, 31, pled no contest to one count of criminal mischief in the second degree and one count of theft in the second degree, both class A misdemeanors, committed on or about October 24, 2022. Smith was sentenced to 10 days in jail on both counts, to run concurrently.
On June 15, Alejandro Guerrero Rivera pled guilty to one count of menacing constituting domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 30. Rivera was sentenced to 18 months on probation.
On June 16, Frederick Charles Vermilyea, 44, pled guilty to one count of criminal driving while suspended or revoked, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 15. Vermilyea was sentenced to six months’ probation.
On June 23, Michael Laine Boisa, 25, pled no contest to one count of criminal driving while suspended or revoked, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about March 31. Boisa was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
On June 23, Kenneth Leslie Yoho, 59, pled no contest to two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, one count of theft in the second degree, also a class A misdemeanor, and one count of theft in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor, all committed on or about February 20, 2022. Yoho was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
On June 23, Kenneth Ray Mallare, 32, pled no contest to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about November 11, 2022. Mallare was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.
On June 26, Mary Beth Thomas, 35, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 22. Thomas’s driver’s license was suspended for one year, and she was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay $2,255 in fines and fees to the court.
On June 26, Andrew Joseph Dawson, 32, pled no contest to one count of theft in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or about December 29, 2022, one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about September 20, 2021, one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of recklessly endangering another person, both class A misdemeanors, committed on or about August 18, 2022. Dawson was sentenced to ten days in jail and two years on probation, he was also ordered to pay $669.34 in restitution to the Tillamook PUD and his driver’s license was suspended for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.