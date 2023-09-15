County Courthouse 2022

On June 26, Zackariah Adam Almond, 41, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 19. Almond was sentenced to two days in jail and two years on probation, additionally Almond’s driver’s license was suspended for one year and he was ordered to pay $2,255 in fees and fines.

On July 18, Kyle William Curtis, 34, pled no contest to one count of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and one count of assault in the fourth degree, both class A misdemeanors committed on or about May 4. Curtis was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 15 years on probation.

