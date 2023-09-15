On June 26, Zackariah Adam Almond, 41, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 19. Almond was sentenced to two days in jail and two years on probation, additionally Almond’s driver’s license was suspended for one year and he was ordered to pay $2,255 in fees and fines.
On July 18, Kyle William Curtis, 34, pled no contest to one count of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and one count of assault in the fourth degree, both class A misdemeanors committed on or about May 4. Curtis was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 15 years on probation.
On July 18, Tyran Curtis Meirow, 42, pled guilty to one count of menacing and one count of resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors committed on or about September 25, 2022. Meirow was sentenced to ten days in jail and 18 months’ probation.
On August 2, Samuel Ernest Norton, 35, was convicted by a jury on one count of menacing constituting domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about December 9, 2021. On August 21, Norton was sentenced to two weeks in jail and 18 months’ probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On August 4, 2023, Ryan Thomas Alm, 36, pled guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in the second degree, a class B misdemeanor, and one count of criminal trespass in the second degree, a class C misdemeanor, both committed on or about May 20. Alm was sentenced to 18 months’ probation. Alm also pled guilty to one count of failure to appear in the second degree, a class A demeanor, committed on or about July 10, for which he was sentenced to time served in jail.
On August 4, Bradley Burton Harris, 31, pled guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide, a class B felony, one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver to seriously injured persons, a class B felony, one count of assault in the third degree, a class C felony, and one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, all committed on or about October 31, 2023. Harris was sentenced to two years in prison followed by five years on probation. Harris’s driver’s license was suspended for life.
On August 14, Hazel Marie Werner, 21, pled no contest to one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about May 29. Werner was sentenced to one year on probation.
On August 14, Maria De Lourdes Angeles Cortez, 41, pled no contest to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 8. Angeles Cortez was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
On August 17, Taylor James Hulburt, 28, pled no contes to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A violation, committed on or about March 21. Hulburt was sentenced to time served in jail and ordered to pay a $440 fine.
On August 17, Jessica Esquivel, 33, pled no contest to one count of disorderly conduct in the first degree and one count of resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors committed on or about April 7. Esquivel was sentenced to time served in jail and two years’ probation.
On August 25, Antonea P Byrne, 72, pled no contest to one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A violation, committed on or about August 19. Byrne was sentenced to time served in jail.
On August 25, Terry Allen Tate, 54, pled no contest to one count of theft in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about May 27. Tate was sentenced to one year on probation.
On August 25, Anthony Eduardo Ayala, 36, pled guilty to one count of harassment and one count of interference with making a report, both class A misdemeanors committed on or about January 13. Ayala was sentenced to time served in jail and 18 months’ probation.
On August 28, Daniel R Dickens, 52, pled guilty to one count of criminal driving with a suspended or revoked license, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 8. Dickens was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay a $100 traffic fine and $368 in attorney’s fees.
On August 29, Andres Avarca Mata, 19, pled no contest to one count of harassment, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 4. Mata was sentenced to five days in jail and 18 months’ probation.
On August 29, Kristin Leigh Kendrick, 37, pled guilty to one count of criminal driving with a suspended or revoked license, a class B felony, committed on or about May 17. Kendrick was sentenced to three days in jail and 18 months’ probation, her driver’s license was suspended for one year and she was ordered to pay a $200 fine.
On September 1, Nicholas Andrew Johnson, 31, pled no contest to one count of rape in the third degree and one count of sodomy in the third degree, both class C felonies committed on or about April 6, 2020. Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years on probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.