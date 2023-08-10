On May 1, Kenneth T Kramer, 22, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 30, 2021. Kramer was sentenced to two years’ probation and his driver’s license was suspended for one year.
On June 13, Paul Antonio Cline, 28, pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, one count of reckless driving and one count of recklessly endangering another person, all class A misdemeanors, committed on or about March 6. Cline was sentenced to ten days in jail, two years on probation and a one-year driver’s license suspension.
On June 15, Jason Santos, 35, pled no contest to one count of harassment, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about May 14. Santos was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.
On July 5, Erick Abraham Jimenez Lopez, 26, pled no contest to one count of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and one count of menacing constituting domestic violence, both class A misdemeanors, committed on about February 21. Jimenez Lopez was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months on probation.
On July 5, Ricky Dean Sutton was found in violation of his probation for a count of identity theft after using or possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and failing to submit to testing for controlled substances. Sutton was sentenced to 13 months in jail.
On July 6, Miguel Velez, 33, pled no contest to two counts of luring a minor, a class A misdemeanor, with one count occurring on or about December 29, 2022, and the other occurring on or about January 1, 2023. Velez was sentenced to two years’ probation.
On July 7, Bobby Joe Harrison, 43, pled no contest to one count of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 25. Harrison was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
On July 7, Angela Jean Nebeker, 57, was sentenced for convictions following no contest pleas to four counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, commited on or about four dates: December 20, 2022, March 27, 2023, April 8, 2023, and April 17, 2023. Nebeker was sentenced to 178 days in jail and four years on probation and her driver’s license was revoked for life.
On July 7, Christopher Levi Johnson, 43, pled no contest to one count of assault in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about September 28, 2021. Johnson was sentenced to 364 days in jail.
On July 10, David Hassel, 36, pled guilty to one count of attempting to commit a class C felony, identity theft, a class A misdemeanor, on or about February 2, 2022. Hassel was sentenced to ten days in jail and 18 months on probation and ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to his victim.
On July 13, Chad James Kephart, 38, pled no contest to three counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about June 14. Kephart was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On July 14, David William Russell, 67, pled guilty to one count of burglary in the first degree, a class A felony, and one count of criminal mischief in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor, both committed on or about June 29. Russell was sentence to 30 days in jail and three years’ probation.
On July 24, Brittany Nichole McDaniel, 36, pled no contest to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about December 29, 2022. McDaniel was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months’ probation.
On July 31, Clayton Anthony Grant, 44, pled guilty to one count of theft of services, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about May 14, 2023. Grant was sentenced to time served in jail and ordered to pay $24.07 in restitution to Denny’s.
On July 31, Donald Joseph Werner, 69, pled guilty to one count of theft in the third degree, a class A violation, committed on or about July 5, 2023. Werner was ordered to complete eight hours of community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.