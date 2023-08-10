Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
On May 1, Kenneth T Kramer, 22, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 30, 2021. Kramer was sentenced to two years’ probation and his driver’s license was suspended for one year.

On June 13, Paul Antonio Cline, 28, pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, one count of reckless driving and one count of recklessly endangering another person, all class A misdemeanors, committed on or about March 6. Cline was sentenced to ten days in jail, two years on probation and a one-year driver’s license suspension. 

