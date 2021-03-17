The Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) will offer nine $2,000 scholarships to students in Tillamook and Morrow counties this year as part of its 19th annual Excellence in Leadership scholarship program.
TCCA seeks to recognize outstanding students of all backgrounds who demonstrate leadership through service to their school and community and who are involved and engaged in making their communities a better place to live, study and work. The scholarship program continues the 112-year-old dairy cooperative’s tradition of giving back to its community and supporting students in their pursuit to continue their education. Since the program launched in 2003, TCCA has awarded $214,000 in scholarships to more than 100 local students.
The TCCA Excellence in Leadership scholarships are awarded based on leadership, community and school involvement, and scholastic achievement, and will be awarded to graduating high school seniors in the 2020-2021 school year, undergraduate college students or graduate students who are working towards an advanced degree. Of the scholarships that will be awarded:
· One of the scholarships will be awarded to the child of a current TCCA member-owner;
· One of the scholarships will be awarded to a TCCA employee or child of a current TCCA employee; and
· The remainder of the scholarships will be awarded to students who maintain their permanent residency in Tillamook or Morrow counties.
All students who are applying for one of TCCA’s scholarships must have a standard GPA of 3.0 or above. Additional eligibility requirements apply.
To apply for a scholarship, students must return a completed application, and all required accompanying elements to the TCCA scholarship committee by April 1. Scholarship applications and instructions are available by sending an email to scholarship@tillamook.com.
TCCA is proud to help support local students’ efforts to become tomorrow’s leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.