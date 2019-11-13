At its 33rd Annual Philanthropy Awards, the Association of Fundraising Professionals will recognize the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) as the 2019 Outstanding Philanthropy Corporation. Oregon State University (OSU) nominated TCCA for its community enrichment work and employee volunteer program, Tillamook Cares.
As TCCA grows nationally, so has its Community Enrichment program, which directs funding to three primary giving areas: agricultural advocacy, food security and healthful children. TCCA reportedly increased investment in these priorities from 1.7 percent of profits in 2015 to a projected 4 percent of profits in 2019.
“Tillamook has been here 110 years, and if we want to be here 110 more, we have to do right by our communities. This region has given us so much, and we have a great responsibility to return the favor,” said Patrick Criteser, president and CEO of TCCA. “Tillamook is committed to ensuring our communities are healthy, vibrant and resilient for generations to come.”
One of TCCA’s hallmark community partnership is with OSU’s 4-H youth development program. Each year, the proceeds from TCCA’s ice cream booth at the Tillamook County Fair benefit 4-H, and Tillamook employees volunteer alongside 4-H kids to scoop ice cream. Through this ice cream booth partnership, TCCA has reportedly raised more than $140,000 since 2010 to support 4-H programs and scholarships.
TCCA also shares a commitment to ending hunger in Oregon and has supported the Oregon Food Bank in a variety of meaningful ways since 2004. In 2016, TCCA funded a study in Tillamook County to research the root causes of hunger and inaccessibility to healthful food and plans to continue working together with the Oregon Food Bank to find solutions to food insecurity challenges in Tillamook County and throughout the state.
“Tillamook understands the importance that food plays in a community's ability to thrive by not only meeting the needs of our neighbors today, but also identifying and addressing the root causes of hunger,” said Susannah Morgan, CEO of Oregon Food Bank.
Employee volunteerism is also part of TCCA’s culture of giving back. As part of the company’s Tillamook Cares program, TCCA’s 900-plus employees each receive eight hours of paid volunteer time each year. In 2018, employees volunteered a total of 2,300 hours at organizations like Habitat for Humanity, SOLVE Oregon and Food Roots, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.