Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is pleased to announce Peggy Han as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer (EVP/CFO). In this role, Han will oversee and manage controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, and information technology. Han brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience and a lifetime of love for the Tillamook brand to the EVP/CFO position.
Prior to joining TCCA, Han was CEO at Vitamin World USA where she kept the company resilient while navigating the unprecedented business challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. She also held the previous position of head of Financial Planning & Analysis – Roche Molecular Diagnostics at F. Hoffman-La Roche AG. Prior to working at Roche, she spent more than 15 years at Safeway, Inc., serving in various business units including New Store and Concept Development, Beverages, Snacks, and ultimately, Head of Finance for Safeway’s Own Brands packaged foods division – representing $7 billion in annual revenue at the time. Early in her career, Han served as a financial analyst at Hewlett Packard.
She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in economics and a minor in accounting. She then went on to receive her MBA in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.
“We are committed to being a company of good financial stewards and visionary leaders and that starts with the exceptional talent of our people – like Peggy,” said Patrick Criteser, President and CEO of TCCA. “We are in an exciting period of brand growth and expansion, and I have full confidence she will be a strong addition to the TCCA executive team. We welcome her impressive depth of experience and know that she will be instrumental in the continued success of our co-op.”
Han’s role as EVP/CFO at TCCA began on June 1. She will primarily work out of TCCA’s Portland Outpost facility and will also spend significant time in Tillamook and traveling to other co-op locations, as well.
