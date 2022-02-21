In the weekly Tillamook County community update meeting held every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., Eric Swanson President of Adventist Health Tillamook reported that COVID cases in Tillamook are trending it the right direction.
“We have no COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital today,” he said in the weekly meeting. “Things are still moving in the right direction for bed availability. we should be seeing a steady weekly decline in positive COVID-19 test numbers in Tillamook County.”
Ed Colson from Tillamook County Community Health Center said that although Tillamook has pretty much halved our positivity rate in the county, it is still important to work together and continue to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
“We understand how hard the tail end of this is, but we need to keep working hard to get to the other side,” Colson said.
Health Center officials have started distributing home testing kits at the public libraries in the county. Check the Tillamook County Community Health Center’s website for more information on how to get free home COVID-19 test kits: tillamookchc.org
Tillamook County COVID19 Data
New Cases
Test Positivity Rate
Deaths
Cumulative 2022
Cases
Cumulative 2022 Deaths
Total 18+
Population vaccinated
9
14.7%
0
3,523
57
80.3%
Chart according to the updated COVID 19 data for Tillamook County from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) dashboard updated February 16th, 2022.
If you’d like to get your COVID-19 shot or booster, visit the health department’s vaccine clinic at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Vaccines, pediatric vaccines, flu and pneumonia vaccines are also available.
Adventist Health Tillamook is also providing vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Tillamook Medical Plaza. Contact your local pharmacy for more information.
Send comments to: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
