On October 27, 2022, Dylan Donovan Waters, 42, was convicted of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, a class C felony, committed on or about June 15, 2022. On January 13, 2023, Waters was sentenced to thirty days in jail and three years’ probation.
On January 9, Christopher Lee Crosby, 38, pled guilty to one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 30, 2022. Crosby was sentenced to two days in jail and one year on bench probation.
On January 11, Alexander Rawe, 29, pled guilty to a single count of burglary in the second degree, a class C felony, committed on or about September 21, 2022. Rawe was sentenced to 24 months’ probation.
On January 14, Isaiah Jerimiah Pickel was found in violation of his probation for failure to participate in a substance use evaluation and failure to report. Pickel’s probation was revoked and he was remanded to the custody of the Tillamook jail for a period of six months for his original conviction on a count of menacing.
On January 17, Cristian Jonathan Vieyra, 24, was convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class C felony, committed on or about December 5, 2022. Vieyra was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months on probation. On the same day, Vieyra pled no contest to one count of stalking, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about September 12, 2022. For that conviction Vieyra was sentenced to a further 18 months’ probation.
On January 20, Michelle Tippin, 46, pled no contest and was convicted of criminal trespass in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about May 11, 2022. Tippin was sentenced to a year on probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On January 20, Darren Mitchell Burt, 46, was convicted on one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about August 16, 2022. Burt was sentenced to time served in jail.
On January 20, Hassan Abullahi Sheikh, 24, was convicted on one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, one count of assault in the fourth degree, also a class A misdemeanor, and one count of recklessly endangering another person, another class A misdemeanor, with all three having been committed on or about November 30, 2021. Sheikh was sentenced to two years’ probation on each count.
On January 23, Raina Jean Hill, 33, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 30, 2022. Hill’s driver’s license was suspended for one year, she was placed on probation for three years and she was ordered to pay $2,255 in fines and fees to the court.
On January 23, Erik Alonso Tellez, 26, pled guilty to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on July 4, 2022. Tellez was sentenced to two days in jail and three years on bench probation. Additionally, Tellez’s driver’s license was suspended for three years and he was ordered to pay $1,755 in fines and fees to the court.
On January 23, Nai Fin Chao, 59, pled guilty to one count of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule with culpable mental state, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about November 12, 2022. Chao was placed on bench probation for one year, his hunting license was suspended for three years and he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and an additional $1,000 to the Oregon Hunters’ Association Tip Fund.
On January 24, Justice Alan Boldy, 29, pled no contest to one count of menacing constituting domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about September 12, 2022. Boldy was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months on bench probation.
On January 24, Andrew Alan Paxton, 35, was convicted on one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about July 19, 2022. Paxton was sentenced to time served in jail.
On January 24, David Obed Deboer, 63, pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 25, 2021. Deboer was sentenced to 30 days in jail, three years’ probation and a one-year driver’s license suspension.
On January 25, Leodegario Mendez Gutierrez, 42, pled no contest to a count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about October 16, 2022. Gutierrez was sentenced to two years on probation.
On January 30, Griffin Alexander Zerr, 21, pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse in the second degree, a class C felony, committed on about January 17, 2021. Zerr was sentenced to two years in prison and three years’ probation following his release.
On January 30, Leah Nicole Bonaduce, 37, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about November 23, 2022. Bonaduce was sentenced to two days in jail, a one-year driver’s license suspension and two years’ probation.
On January 30, Catlin Louise Marmon, 34, pled no contest to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 2, 2022. Marmon was sentenced to six months in jail. Marmon also pled no contest to a count of attempting to commit a class A misdemeanor, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about March 12, 2022. For that conviction, she was sentenced to an additional thirty days in jail.
On February 1, Betty Jean Rhodes, 68, pled guilty to one count of the use of an electrical stun gun, tear gas or mace in the second degree, a class A violation, committed on or about January 24, 2023. Rhodes was ordered to pay $808 in fines and attorney fees.
On February 2, Sarah Christine Sandusky, 41, pled no contest to one count of reckless burning, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 7, 2022. Sandusky was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
On February 6, Genny Lynn Hoffert, 60, pled no contest to one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about January 2, 2023. Hoffert was placed on bench probation for two years.
On February 6, Shannon Marie Brennan, 55, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 23, 2022. Brennan was sentenced to three years’ probation and her driver’s license was suspended for one year.
On February 6, Roger Allen Lovitt, 81, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about June 18, 2022. Lovitt was sentenced to three years’ probation and a one-year driver’s license suspension and was ordered to pay $2,255 in fines and fees to the court.
On February 6, Devin Harold Zoellmer, 55, pled guilty to one count of harassment a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 2, 2020. Zoellmer was sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years’ probation.
On February 8, Tyler Joseph Elliott, 26, pled guilty to one count of recklessly endangering another person, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 20, 2022. Elliott was sentenced to 30 days in jail and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
On February 10, Alexander G Hoffert, 20, pled guilty to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about June 23, 2022. Hoffert was sentenced to time served in jail.
On February 13, Cara Gail Wrick, 44, pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about November 26, 2022. Wrick was sentenced to two days in jail, two years’ probation and a one-year driver’s license suspension.
On February 14, Carl James Queen, 31, pled guilty to one count of strangulation constituting domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 6, 2022. Queen was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years’ probation and ordered to pay $604 in attorney fees and a $100 fine to the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.