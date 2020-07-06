Over the Fourth of July weekend, Tillamook County Community Health Centers was informed of two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Tillamook County. The individuals are between the ages of 20-29 and 90-99 respectively and are residents of Tillamook County.
This brings the county case count up to 15 total positive cases of COVID-19.
Public health department staff is working with the individuals and contact investigation/tracing has already been completed. All cases are independent of each other and there has been no workplace outbreaks in any Tillamook County workplace (defined and tracked by OHA as five or more employees in a facility that has 30 workers - outbreak remains active if a new case occurs in the past 28 days from start of tracking).
COVID-19 is a highly infectious illness that spreads like the flu.
Take proper precautions: avoid touching your face/eyes/nose/mouth, wash your hands frequently, stay home if sick, wear a mask or cloth face covering and maintain physical distancing of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household.
Community members with health concerns can contact the Health Center's COVID-19 nurse line at 503-842-3940.
Follow Oregon Health Authority for up to date information on case counts in Oregon.
