The Space Cadets team

The Space Cadets team shows off their 1st Place certificates standing next to NWESSP Director, Dr. Darci Snowden (right).

 Photo courtesy of event staff

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, a team of Tillamook County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol cadets participated in the final face-to-face competition in the Northwest Earth Space Sciences Pathways (NWESSP) and NASA’s Artemis ROADS 2022-23 program at Central Washington University (CWU). 

The cadets took two regional 1st place awards and tied for the final overall best score.  The team, self-named, the “Space Cadets” showed off their skills in front of a judge’s panel and over seventy other competitors.

The Space Cadets team

(L-R) Maj Deborah Maynard (Advisor 1), C/Amn Hayden Ebel (Flight Officer), C/Amn Brett Ebel (Commander), CADET Eliora Johnson (in front) (Tech/Science Officer), and Lt Col Michael Walsh (Advisor 2)
The Space Cadets team

L-R) CADET Johnson navigates a lunar rover across the simulated moon surface under the watchful eye of Maj Maynard.
