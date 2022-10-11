The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners met to address a short agenda last Wednesday morning at the County Courthouse in Tillamook.
The Commissioners quickly worked through a slate of largely pro-forma matters before hearing a presentation on wellness in Tillamook County from Michelle Jenck, the Director of Well-Being at Tillamook Adventist Health.
First, the Board approved budgetary changes to the County’s public health services financing agreement with the state. The update allocated more funds to communicable disease prevention, preventative care, family planning and immunizations, while slightly decreasing money for tobacco prevention, based on a surplus in that funding last quarter.
Commissioners voted to continue a juvenile services agreement with Lincoln County, which is necessitated by the lack of a juvenile shelter in Tillamook County.
The Board also extended a contract with the Oregon Department of Corrections that employs inmates at the South Fork Forest Camp in the cleanup of parks and campgrounds.
Director of Community Development Sarah Absher then addressed the commissioners, asking for approval to start planning on the Kiwanda Corridor project in the south of the county.
Absher said that it would be spring before the project gets under way but planning will take up the intervening months. The project’s goals will be cleaning up the corridor and reassessing zoning in the area.
Commissioners then approved a letter of support for the City of Garibaldi’s application to become an official Coast Guard City.
Finally, Jenck made her presentation updating the commission on wellness in Tillamook County. Jenck said that Tillamook County Health Centers and other partners in the area have recently been focusing on preventing type-2 diabetes. They have recently begun addressing both housing availability and financial security as potential contributing factors to that disease.
She also shared that the community health needs assessment is ongoing.
The meeting then adjourned.
