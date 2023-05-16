Tillamook County’s Budget Committee reversed course on a controversial financial management strategy at their May 10 meeting, deciding to include funding for all positions in departments’ budgets.
The decision not to place some of the money that has historically remained unspent into the contingency fund, was spurred by complaints from Sheriff Josh Brown that enflamed Tillamook County residents, several dozen of whom attended the meeting.
Previously, the committee had been considering placing the funding for positions that have remained unfilled over the course of several years into the county’s contingency fund. This move would have allowed the county to more easily balance its budget while leaving the funds available for new hires if they could be found. In the sheriff’s department the proposal would have affected six budgeted positions.
Brown took exception to this proposed action, coming before the committee’s meeting to detail his concerns. He said that he would not be able to advertise positions that were not in his budget and that the change would necessitate him coming before commissioners for approval for recruitments.
Brown also said that the change was coming at a bad time as his department has recently seen an uptick in interest from applicants. He said that two new employees are set to begin employment on June 1, with five more going through background checks and psych evaluations and hoping to start work in July.
However, Brown said two of those candidates had been hired into positions that would be affected by the planned contingency fund transfer, casting doubt on their employment’s status.
Brown said that his department needed all budgeted staff and had been forced to use 9000 overtime hours last year to cover staffing needs.
All six budget committee members, including the three county commissioners, went to great pains to make it clear that they were not in favor of cutting the sheriff’s staffing. County Commissioner David Yamamoto said that he had been unaware of the hiring challenges the move would create and that they gave him pause.
Commissioner Erin Skaar said that the proposed move had been misinterpreted by Brown and community members after the sheriff made a Facebook post complaining about it a week prior. Skaar said that the proposal had only been advanced to reduce the operating balances that various departments, including the sheriff’s, have been finishing years with due to difficulties in achieving full staffing. The department has funds budgeted for 51 staff members, but over the past eight years has employed a maximum of 46.
Brown said that given the recent momentum he believed he would be able to achieve full staffing within the next fiscal year and that assuming all five prospective hires currently being vetted become deputies he will only have five remaining spots to fill.
Members of the public echoed Brown’s concerns and made it clear that they supported fully funding all positions for the department in its budget, chastising commissioners on the committee for the proposal.
A final nail in the proposal’s coffin was driven by a union representative for the county’s sheriff’s deputies, who addressed the board at the end of public comments.
The representative said that the current staffing levels at the department were inadequate and threatening the safety of her union members. She said that the only way the county was maintaining its required services was through heavy reliance on part time employees working at the jail. She said that the only reason her union had not filed a grievance previously was because of the department’s ongoing recruitment efforts, in which the union has been involved.
But she warned that if the department was forced to stop recruitment, her union would pull part-time employees out of the jail and file a formal grievance. She said that this would force the department to pull more deputies off patrol duty, which is already understaffed.
The union representatives’ comments had a galvanizing effect on committee members, who quickly reached a consensus to fully fund the sheriff’s 51 employees. The board also agreed that that decision meant that funding for other departments’ full staffing needs would have to be included in their budgets as well.
This created a million dollar plus gap in the contingency fund. The committee identified the county’s building improvement fund as the best source to fill that gap.
The building improvement fund receives a $250,000 annual contribution from the county, with funds intended to be used for building a new annex to the county courthouse. The annex would be built on the south lawn of the courthouse or adjacent to the Pioneer Museum, housing the commissioners’ offices and meeting rooms and freeing the courthouse up completely for use by the circuit court.
In addition to the $1.8 million in the contingency fund from the county, the state government has agreed to contribute $1.1 million and the county has earmarked a further $1 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds for the project.
The committee agreed that putting these funds into the contingency fund would be a better move and directed County Treasurer Shawn Blanchard to adjust the budget accordingly before a meeting near the end of the month.
Skaar said that while she appreciated and shared the public’s support for law enforcement, the budget including the current number of deputies could very well prove untenable. She said that when the cost of those positions was added to rises expected to result from ongoing collective bargaining negotiations and forthcoming falls in timber revenue, the county’s expenditures would exceed its revenues in several years’ time.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell acknowledged this reality but said that she thought it was good to fill the positions now to allow new hires to acquire invaluable training and experience. She said that this would put the county in a better position to address those problems should they arise and help to offset the natural attrition that occurs and necessitates new hiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.