County Courthouse 2022

The Tillamook County Courthouse

 Staff Photo

Tillamook County’s Budget Committee reversed course on a controversial financial management strategy at their May 10 meeting, deciding to include funding for all positions in departments’ budgets.

The decision not to place some of the money that has historically remained unspent into the contingency fund, was spurred by complaints from Sheriff Josh Brown that enflamed Tillamook County residents, several dozen of whom attended the meeting.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted: