The Tillamook County Budget Committee approved the FY 24 budget at their June 5 meeting, which included funding for all but one vacant position in departments’ budgets.
The committee reviewed a revised budget at Monday’s meeting after the original proposal was met with strong reactions from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the public. The backlash prompted the committee to abandon its strategy of placing funding for unfilled county positions into the county’s Revenue Stabilization Fund.
During the June 5 meeting, Committee Chair Doug Olson stated that Committee Member Bill Baertlein had resigned shortly after the public hearing on the original budget proposal.
Changes incorporated in the revised budget included funding for all departments’ vacant positions, except for one in the Department of Community Development, which County Treasurer Shawn Blanchard said the department stated they did not need. Other changes included an $850,000 transfer from the building improvement fund to the general fund, remaining building improvement funds being obligated to FY 24 capital improvement projects, and $233,000 for a new septic system and $250,000 for a sprinkler system repair at the Sheriff’s Office.
The full funding of all vacant positions required the committee to remove a transfer of funds from the General Fund to the Revenue Stabilization Fund. Although acquiring the funds from vacant positions would have been a new strategy for the county, an annual transfer from the General Fund to the Revenue Stabilization Fund has been standard practice. In each of the last three fiscal years, an average of $833,000 was transferred from the General Fund.
Blanchard said the budget as proposed would be “suitable for one year,” but to “keep a close eye on where we are heading.” She also expressed concern over the committee’s decision to transfer no funds to the Revenue Stabilization Fund, which the county has historically pulled from during low revenue years. FY 24 will be the first time no funds have been transferred to the Revenue Stabilization Fund since FY 20, decreasing the fund’s total balance from the previous year for the first time since FY 17.
“Based on the requests made in the budget, our continued priority continues to be short-term gains over long-term stability,” Blanchard said. “A 10-year process of building a cash balance to ensure county facilities are suitable for current and future-mandated circuit court and general fund use has been reversed. A transfer to the revenue stabilization fund has been removed, making us less resistant to withstand timber or other revenue shortages in the future.”
Sheriff Provides Update on Vacant Positions
The budget committee’s decision to not place funding for unfilled positions into the Revenue Stabilization Fund was strongly influenced by Tillamook County Sheriff Josh Brown. At the budget committee’s May 10 meeting, Brown detailed his concerns about the strategy, which would have moved funding for six vacant positions at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brown said this would have required him to get approval for recruitments, affected the employment status of candidates lined up for the vacant positions and impacted his already understaffed department.
A spokesperson from the union representing Tillamook sheriff deputies said that current staffing levels were threatening the safety of her union members, and that the union was considering filing a grievance. Members of the public reiterated Brown and the union’s concerns.
At the June 5 meeting, Sheriff Brown provided an update on the department’s hiring process. He said that if all goes well, the jail will be fully staffed by July 1.
“We have one very promising candidate in the academy right now, and we have two very promising candidates that have the expectation to start in the jail July 1, another one on July 15, and another on August 1,” Sheriff Brown said. “By August 1st, if everything goes according to plan, the jail will be fully staffed.”
As far as patrol officers go, the sheriff said only 4 openings remain, despite no active recruitment efforts being made.
“We have another candidate for patrol, in addition to the one who just started on June 1, and that will leave four openings for patrol,” Sheriff Brown said. “Right now, because of where we’re at in the budget process and not knowing how many people will clear the background process, there is no active recruiting. As soon as we have some answers, we’re going to re-open them and fully expect that we’ll have interest in those as well.”
The four openings are all contract positions, with two for Rockaway Beach, one for the Marine Board, and one for the Oregon Department of Forestry. The four open positions bring the department down from 11 or 12 open positions at the beginning of the year. Committee Member Mike Scott commended the Sheriff for his department’s recruiting efforts, stressing that funding those open positions was “the right thing to do right now.”
“As a former Mayor of Manzanita, I know how important it is for elected officials and the community at large to support law enforcement,” Scott said. “I think it’s important to make these changes to the budget without eliminating [the Sheriff’s] positions. I feel the Sheriff’s department needs our full support in your efforts to fill out their ranks. I understand the long-term challenges to the budget, but I think this is an important thing to do right now because of the circumstances law-enforcement departments are in.”
Sheriff Brown also noted that the department’s retiree hires, who were hired back on to alleviate staffing issues, will “no longer be needed.”
Committee Members Discuss Future of Budget
The only question left to be asked at the end of Monday’s meeting was where the county’s budget goes in future years. Most of the commissioner’s concerns centered around predicted decreases in timber revenue.
“You’re going to see the cost of doing business for the county increase,” Commissioner David Yamamoto said. “We’re currently predicting somewhere between a 24 to 32% decrease in timber revenue, although that’s not immediate. We’re also spending a lot of our reserves, which could be a problem in the future.”
Committee Chair Doug Olson echoed Commissioner Yamamoto’s concerns over falling timber revenue.
“Three and five years out, I’d start to worry a bit, particularly when that forest revenue starts to go away. Because that’s been a large part of the general fund for a very long time,” Olson said.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell stressed a long road ahead for the county but remained optimistic.
“I think we have work to do in the next year about prioritizing if in fact we have to make cuts,” Commissioner Bell said. “Maybe it’ll be through a hiring freeze. I think we have yet to do the work to decide how [those cuts] will happen. Hopefully it won’t be necessary. And it’s entirely possible that we’ll have more revenue than we’re anticipating.”
Commissioner Erin Skaar discussed the false environment that Covid created through all the funding it afforded the county, and that before those funds had arrived, revenue shortfalls were already issues on the county’s radar.
Commissioner Skaar also issued an apology regarding the way the proposed budget strategy to transfer funding for six Sheriff’s Office positions to the Revenue Stabilization Fund was initially interpreted.
“I am very sorry that the conversation turned to an unintended conversation on being for or against law enforcement. That never was the conversation,” Commissioner Skaar said. “I apologize for any part I played in having that conversation generated. It was extremely detrimental to this process, and I think [detrimental] to relationships in the community.”
After the original budget was proposed last month, Sheriff Brown had taken to Facebook to voice his concerns, citing Skaar and Blanchard as the proposal’s architects. Unfortunately, conversations in the post’s comments section turned to whether the budget committee was trying to defund the police.
“Defunding the police didn’t work for Portland…what in the hell make[s] them think it will work here?” One Facebook user said.
Under the original budget proposal, the Sheriff’s vacant positions wouldn’t technically have been defunded. Instead, funds would have been transferred to the Revenue Stabilization Fund and required approval from the budget committee to be transferred back to the department for the positions.
The Tillamook County Budget Committee voted to unanimously approve the FY 24 budget, sending it to the Board of County Commissioners for adoption. The committee also unanimously approved a number of tax levies.
