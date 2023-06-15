Tillamook County logo

The Tillamook County Budget Committee approved the FY 24 budget at their June 5 meeting, which included funding for all but one vacant position in departments’ budgets.

The committee reviewed a revised budget at Monday’s meeting after the original proposal was met with strong reactions from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the public. The backlash prompted the committee to abandon its strategy of placing funding for unfilled county positions into the county’s Revenue Stabilization Fund.

