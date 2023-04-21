The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for two vacancies on the Board of Property Tax Appeals for the 2023-2024 term. A background in real estate, finance, or an interest in the tax assessment process.
BOPTA is responsible for hearing taxpayer appeals for reduction of the real market or assessed value of property and consists of three non-office holding residents of the County. Board members meet for a mandatory one-day training session prior to the board convening in February 2024. The board hears property tax appeals between February and April 15, 2024. The term of office ends June 30, 2024.
The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners appoints all members of the Board of Property Tax Appeals.
The appointments are to a pool of non-office holding County resident members, which represent the Board of County Commissioners and act as Chair for any Board Appeals, and one pool of non-office holding residents of the County who are not employees of the county or of any taxing district within the county. Members receive a per diem allowance of $60.00 plus mileage for training days and meeting days.
Interested applicants may contact Christy Biggs, Chief Deputy Clerk at 503-842-3402 or cbiggs@co.tillamook.or.us for more information about the committee. Applications are available in the Commissioner’s office located on the second floor of the Tillamook County Courthouse or call 503-842-3431.
Membership application forms are also available on the county website on the Board of Commissioners page https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/bocc/page/committees. Applications should be e-mailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, please call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3431
