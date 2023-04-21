Tillamook County logo

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for two vacancies on the Board of Property Tax Appeals for the 2023-2024 term. A background in real estate, finance, or an interest in the tax assessment process.

 BOPTA is responsible for hearing taxpayer appeals for reduction of the real market or assessed value of property and consists of three non-office holding residents of the County. Board members meet for a mandatory one-day training session prior to the board convening in February 2024. The board hears property tax appeals between February and April 15, 2024. The term of office ends June 30, 2024.

