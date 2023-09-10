The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is now accepting applications for Commissioner Position 2 through September 14, 2023 at 4 p.m.
The person chosen to fill this position will serve the remainder of the term vacated by the retirement of Commissioner David Yamamoto beginning in November or December of 2023 through the end of the calendar year of 2024.
In order for the chosen candidate to continue in this position after December of 2024, they must be elected by the citizens of Tillamook County during the 2024 election cycle.
Anyone interested in applying for the Board of Commissioner Position 2 must submit a letter of interest and resume to the Board of Commissioners’ Office, Attention: Rachel Hagerty, Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon 97141 or by email to rhagerty@co.tillamook.or.us.
All letters of interest need to include the following: residence address; why the candidate is applying to be a commissioner; why the candidate would be a good choice to be appointed to the Board of Commissioners; and if the candidate intends to run for election in 2024 should they be appointed to the open position. Unless otherwise required by law, all submissions shall be deemed confidential and will not be disclosed by the county.
In late September, candidates will be offered an opportunity to meet individually with each sitting commissioner to inquire about the position. The Board of Commissioners will individually review letters of interest and resumes. Top candidates will be selected to participate in a public candidate forum and
interview in early October 2023. Following the interview, Chair Erin Skaar and Vice-Chair Mary Faith Bell will deliberate and select the appointee.
The authority for the Board of Commissioners to appoint is set forth in Oregon Revised Statute 236.210(2) which states, “when a vacancy occurs in the nonpartisan office of…county commissioner, the remaining members of the county court or board of county commissioners shall appoint a person to perform the duties of the office until the vacancy is filled by election”.
Any applicant must meet requirements to fill the position under ORS 204.016(1), which requires a commissioner to be a citizen of the United States, 18 years of age and a resident of Tillamook County for at least one year preceding the next election.
