Tillamook County Board of Commissioners initiated Wednesday, Nov. 24, the amendment process for the updates to the Tillamook County Land Use Ordinance. This is the green light for community development to start the public review process on the amendments.
Sarah Absher, director of community development, said there has been a work plan in place for the past couple of years that has included updates to the ordinance, as well as other items that address Tillamook County’s housing crisis.
One of the updates is amending the rural residential two-acre zone to allow for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on a property.
“There are some benchmarks and some development standards that will be tethered to properties to determine eligibility for an ADU,” Absher said. “Those will be reflected in the ordinance amendment for the rural residential two acre zone.”
Another amendment would be bringing back a proposal for an ADU ordinance that would apply to unincorporated communities of the county, Absher added. Oceanside is in talk of potentially incorporating. The first step is to hold two hearings in January and February.
“They have a series of proposals they would like to go before you for consideration and adoption,” Absher said.
Absher and Commissioner Erin Skaar have been taking a closer look at county Ordinance 85.
“It is the county ordinance that is for short-term rental operator license fees,” Absher said. “This ordinance was adopted at the end of 2020. We had an opportunity to now put the ordinance to test.”
Absher said there are a few things that require additional attention and potential amendment.
“I’d like to reopen the fee determination portion of Ordinance 85 and propose an alternative method and bring that back to you by the end of this year,” Absher said.
Absher and Skaar met with the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association and talked with them about other possible ways to figure the fee.
Absher said there are a lot of important ticket items in terms of updates.
“You will not see all of those things at once but they will be trickling through from the end of this year probably through the spring of 2022,” Absher said of the various amendments.
The commissioners approved the text amendment request. Absher will begin scheduling and prioritizing those tasks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.