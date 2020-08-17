Tillamook County Leadership discussed at a community update Friday, Aug. 14 , updates on testing and COVID-19 cases in the county, an opioid response plan grant and other updates.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said the hospital has plenty of personal protective equipment on hand.
“We do have the thermal imaging camera in the main lobby,” Swanson said. “We’re watching how it goes.”
The hospital had been working on a rural opioid response plan grant and was awarded a $1 million grant last week. This is truly a community award, Swanson said. They had been working on this for a year and a half. The grant provides a three-year implementation strategy.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Marlene Putman said there had been one new positive case during the week of Aug. 14. This brings the county to a total of 35 cases, with 31 confirmed cases and four presumptive cases. The health department is conducting case investigation.
There have been 2,236 total tests completed with seven documented recoveries. Oregon Health Authority determines a documented recovery.
“We have had no hospitalizations this week and two hospitalizations during the course of our response to COVID-19,” Putman said.
Tillamook Family Counseling is continuing to provide behavioral health services and is serving a number of individuals in person. They continue to provide a mobile crisis intervention and can be reached at 503-842-8201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.