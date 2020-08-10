Tillamook County Leadership discussed at a community update meeting Friday, Aug. 7, updates related to COVID-19. As of Monday, Aug. 10, there are 30 positive cases in the county, and four presumptive cases.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said the hospital has adequate personal protective equipment and they continue to do virtual visits.
“Across Oregon, there’s 153 people hospitalized with COVID,” Swanson said.
The hospital is implementing a thermal imaging scanner in the lobby. Multiple people can be scanned at the same time.
“This will be much more accurate than the handheld thermometers that we’re using currently,” Swanson said. “We are considering using the same technology in the emergency room and in the plaza but there’s some logistical issues we’ve got to get through first.”
The scanner will be implemented in the lobby sometime this week. The scanners are being put into effect across Adventist Health.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said there were four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Aug. 2, from a multi-family household. As of Aug. 7, the county had a total of 30 positive cases and four presumptive cases. A presumptive case is someone who is assumed to be positive but has not been tested yet.
The health center is continuing to conduct testing, Putman said. You do not have to be ill to call the COVID-19 information line at 503-842-3940. The center continues to see patients virtually and in person.
The Rinehart Clinic is also available to the community. You can reach them at 1-800-368-5812.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center continues to provide mobile crisis response and provides some services in person for those who have challenges with technology. You can reach the center at 503-842-8201.
“We continue to provide behavioral health services, both by phone and virtually,” Tillamook Family Counseling Center Executive Director Frank Hanna-Williams said. “In addition to that, we continue to provide mobile crisis response 24-7.”
The center is providing some services in person for those who are challenged with technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.