Tillamook County Leadership discussed limited testing, current COVID-19 cases and updates in a community update meeting Friday, July 24. As of July 24, the county has 24 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
“Testing supplies continue to be an issue because of supply chain and we’re not unique,” Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said. “That is still a nationwide issue.”
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said the county is at 24 positive cases. There have been no deaths or workplace outbreaks from COVID-19 in Tillamook County.
“As we know, masks, face shields and face coverings are currently required statewide for indoor public places,” Putman said. “In addition, face coverings are required in outdoor spaces when physical distancing is not possible.”
Children ages five and older are now required to wear face coverings.
Putman said the center is continuing to test, but primarily for those who are symptomatic.
“With our limited supplies, we’re all doing that testing,” Putman said. “If people would like to do testing, they should know there are costs associated with the lab. Through our clinic, you can have a conversation with staff about whether some of those fees can be waived.”
Oregon and Tillamook County health care professionals are seeing patients in person and virtually. All clinics will provide patients with a mask.
“Dental offices are also open,” Putman said. “Don’t put off a preventative treatment, if possible, in order to prevent a more serious condition down the road, for both your dental and medical and behavioral health care.”
Rinehart Clinic is following the same protocols as the health department. They are seeing patients in clinics safely and continue to screen patients and staff.
