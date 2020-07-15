Tillamook County is experiencing an increase in the number of people who are testing positive for COVID-19. The current number of positive cases in Tillamook County is 20 as of July 14, Tillamook County Community Health Centers reported.
Positive cases have been fully investigated and all close contacts have been identified through contact tracing with appropriate follow up measures. There are no workplace outbreaks in any workplaces in Tillamook County.
Tillamook County Public Health is responsible for conducting case investigations for all persons who test positive for COVID-19 and are residents of our county. Please remember the following:
1. Those who are identified as close contacts can expect to be contacted by a contact tracer within 24 hours of the investigation.
2. Contacts will receive information regarding self-quarantine and support from a contact tracer during this time.
3. Contacts who do not have symptoms will not be tested for COVID-19 per Oregon Health Authority (OHA) guidance.
Contact your provider or call the COVID-19 line (503-842-3940) to discuss your symptoms to determine whether you need a medical visit and need to be tested.
