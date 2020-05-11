In an emergency meeting of the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners, having met the seven prerequisites for the phased reopening of Oregon, the board unanimously voted to approve an application to the State of Oregon for Phase 1 reopening status. If approved by the Governor’s office, Phase 1 status will allow Tillamook County to begin the process of gradual reopening.
Additionally, the board certified by vote that there is adequate PPE available for first responders in our county.
The board will address elements of phased reopening at their regular Wednesday board meeting, May 13, at 10 am. That meeting will be available on livestream at tctvonline.com.
