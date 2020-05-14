Tillamook County has been approved by Gov. Kate Brown to enter Phase I of reopening on Friday, May 15. Tillamook County received a letter from Brown of the approval on Wednesday, May 14.
In the letter, Brown said her goals for a safe and strong Oregon are to: minimize hospitalizations and deaths; allow people to return to work so they can support themselves and their families; minimize risk to frontline workers; avoid overwhelming the health care system; protect those at highest risk of severe illness, especially the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, and communities of color; and support social/cultural/spiritual reopening of small groups that preserve community cohesion and cultural practices.
“I want to be clear that reopening does not come without risks,” Brown wrote in the letter. “With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase.”
The Oregon Health Authority will be monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the county, and throughout the state.
In Phase I, counties can begin the limited reopening of the following sectors under specific safety guidelines: restaurants and bars for sit-down service; personal care and services, including barbers and salons; and in-person gatherings of up to 25 people.
Requirements for restaurants/bars
• Restaurants/bars need to be spaced at least six feet apart
• All employees are required to wear cloth face or disposable coverings
• All on-site consumption of food and drinks are required to end by 10 p.m.
Requirements for personal services (salons/barbers)
• Appointments and pre-appointment health check required, including maintaining customer log
• Six feet physical distance between clients
• Remove all magazines, newspapers, snacks and beverages from waiting areas
• Face coverings, capes, smocks required by employees and for clients, depending on the services provided
After 21 days in Phase I, counties continuing to meet the prerequisites may be able to enter Phase II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.