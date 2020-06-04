The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved at their board meeting on Wednesday, June 3, the COVID-19 reopening framework Phase II application to send to the governor’s office. The documentation, submitted to the governor’s office on June 3, demonstrates the county’s readiness to move into Phase II, effective Monday, June 8.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, June 4, approval of Tillamook County to move into Phase 2 reopening on Monday, June 8.
Commission Chair David Yamamoto said the effective date of June 8, rather than June 5, gives the county better opportunity to get everything in order.
Tillamook County was approved to move into Phase I on May 15 and has continued to work with community partners to expand testing efforts and to promote physical distancing and hygiene. As of June 3, the county has no active cases of COVID-19 and no hospitalizations related to the virus. The county continues to work with local first responders and attest that they have a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) on hand.
“Clatsop County to our north is in much worse shape,” Yamamoto said. “We’re still at six cases; Lincoln County I believe is at 11 or 12 cases. Clatsop County is well over 20 cases.”
Tillamook County continues to train contact tracers, with 28 individuals available if needed, and more individuals having expressed interest in the training process. The county continues to maintain contracts with area lodging and health agencies for isolation or quarantine in order to meet a 20 percent increase in suspected or confirmed cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.