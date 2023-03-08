Tillamook City Councilor John Sandusky pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants on February 13, 2023, in Judge Mari Trevino’s courtroom.
Sandusky was sentenced to two years’ probation and a year-long driver’s license suspension, while being ordered to pay a $1,255 fine to the court.
“I was foolish and wrong to drive under the influence of alcohol,” Sandusky said in an email to the Herald.
The incident which led to Sandusky’s DUII charge took place on or about November 18, 2022, and marked the second time that Sandusky was caught driving intoxicated in Tillamook County.
Sandusky was charged with DUII in 2007 and took part in a diversionary program, after which the case was dismissed.
The terms of Sandusky’s probation prohibit him from drinking alcohol or entering bars or other establishments selling alcohol and require him to complete 80 hours of community service.
Sandusky has been serving as representative for Tillamook’s Ward 4 since he was appointed to the vacant seat in December 2020. He ran unopposed for election to the seat in the November 2022 general election, extending his term until the end of 2026.
Sandusky is a social science instructor at Tillamook Bay Community college, where he has worked for more than 30 years and where he won the Teaching Excellence of the Year Award for the 2021-2022 school year.
“I would like people to know that there was no collision, no one was hurt, no car was damaged, and I am complying with the law,” Sandusky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.