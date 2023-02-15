Tillamook City Hall
Buy Now

Tillamook City Hall.

Tillamook’s City Council addressed a light agenda at their regular meeting on February 6, discussing an update of the code and hearing a lengthy report from the city manager.

The code refresh will be addressed again at the council’s first meeting in March, with public comment and a final vote.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted: