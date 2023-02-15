Tillamook’s City Council addressed a light agenda at their regular meeting on February 6, discussing an update of the code and hearing a lengthy report from the city manager.
The code refresh will be addressed again at the council’s first meeting in March, with public comment and a final vote.
City Manager Nathan George said that the work on the code is not instituting any new ordinances, only updating it to reflect all ordinances that have been passed by the council. The last such comprehensive update took place in 2013.
In addition to compiling passed ordinances, the code update will also remove city employee rules from the code. George said that this was best practice according to the city’s counsel and the rules will be included in the city’s employee handbook going forward.
George also noted that rules for the council were not included in the current draft as the council had agreed they needed updating and he had omitted them to allow that to happen.
Councilmember Rebekah Hopkins noted that an email from the city attorney addressing the employee rule issue had been included but not regarding the city council rules. George said that he had discussed removing the city council rules with city counsel verbally.
Hopkins said that she would like to see the existing council rules added back into the code and to see typos in the document fixed. Other councilmembers agreed and decided to schedule public comment on the proposed update and the vote for March 6.
George delivered his monthly report on city operations following the discussion, with the biggest news being an update to city hall’s hours. Starting February 13, city hall will be open from Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The change will allow residents to pay their bills in-person after work and allow contractors to come in earlier for permits, according to George, who also noted city hall saw light traffic on Fridays.
Brian Reynolds was named council president and Councilor Doug Henson announced that he was working to bring a veteran’s memorial to the triangle of state land between First Street and Main and Pacific Avenues.
