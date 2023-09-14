City Hall
Tillamook City Hall.

Tillamook’s city council discussed the process for declaring a vacancy on the council and appointing a new councilor with the city’s attorney at their meeting on September 5.

Councilor Nick Torres made a motion asking that Councilor Rebekah Hopkins’s absence not be excused, but none of the other councilors seconded the motion, leaving it to fail.

