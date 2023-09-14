Tillamook’s city council discussed the process for declaring a vacancy on the council and appointing a new councilor with the city’s attorney at their meeting on September 5.
Councilor Nick Torres made a motion asking that Councilor Rebekah Hopkins’s absence not be excused, but none of the other councilors seconded the motion, leaving it to fail.
The discussion was precipitated by Hopkins’s excused absences from four regular council meetings during June and August (she attended the council’s sole meeting in July).
Torres objected to her absence at the council’s second August meeting and the rest of the council voted to make it an unexcused absence, while asking to speak with counsel about the situation.
The city’s attorney essentially confirmed what councilors and City Manager Nathan George had said at the past meeting, saying that councilors could object to absences of their colleagues under the city’s charter. After two unexcused absences, the council is allowed to replace the absent counselor.
Councilor Doug Henson noted that the counselors could choose to replace an incapacitated or disabled councilor on an interim basis, allowing them to return when they were able to continue their duties.
As at the late August meeting, Torres made a motion to count Hopkins’s absence as unexcused, but this time the motion received no second and failed.
Other councilors said that they would prefer giving Hopkins the option of having a temporary replacement appointed, so as not to punish Hopkins for an illness. They asked Mayor Aaron Burris to reach out to Hopkins to broach the subject before the next meeting.
George updated the council on the failure of flower baskets around town this summer, saying that the public works department had used industrial fertilizer in error, killing off the plants.
Acting Police Chief Nick Troxel and George also reported to the council on the possibility of establishing a sex offender registry specifically for Tillamook, which they had been examining at the request of Torres.
Troxel said he had spoken with the state official in charge of handling the statewide registry at a recent law enforcement conference. That official recommended against trying to compile a city-specific list, saying that it could cause legal issues by conflicting with state law and would be a costly undertaking. He told Troxel that as far as he knew only Portland had tried to do something similar, ending in a costly failure. George said that other city managers he had spoken to had offered similar words of caution about the possibility.
Troxel said that the state official had offered to come to Tillamook to perform a sex offender sweep and enhanced training for the department, an offer that Troxel accepted.
George said that the city could add an ordinance like one in Eugene that mirrors Oregon statute’s requirement to adhere to the terms of the registry. However, George noted that such an ordinance would be toothless, only echoing state statute without offering any additional penalty and would lack all force if the state statute was changed.
Torres was in favor of this idea, citing his fear that state legislators would change the rules surrounding the registry, putting kids in danger. The other councilors noted the cost of staff time that had already been spent on the issue and said they did not favor spending more money passing an ordinance that would do nothing.
Torres made a motion to enact an ordinance reiterating the state statute, but the vote was defeated with all other councilors voting nay. Torres said that he hoped the voters were watching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.