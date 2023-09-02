Tillamook’s City Council approved a bid of $95,000 from SC Paving Company to install new ADA compliant crossings at the intersection of Fifth Street and Stillwell Avenue and to repave Fifth Street from that intersection to Douglas Avenue on August 21.
The council also approved the purchase of a new streetsweeper, approved a liquor license for the YMCA to continue operations at the Tillamook Bowling Lanes and approved a permit fee reduction for an expansion to the food bank located at Tillamook United Methodist Church.
Hopkins absences questioned
The meeting began with some controversy during roll call, as Councilor Rebekah Hopkins was absent for the second straight council meeting. Councilor Nick Torres questioned Hopkins’s repeated absences from meetings this year and said that he believed the council should consider removing her.
Councilor Doug Henson chimed in in support of Torres, noting that the city’s charter said that the council needed to approve absences of members. Henson said that the charter said that two unexcused absences from council meetings or thirty consecutive days of absence from meetings allowed for the council to call for a vote on removal.
However, Henson noted that in practice the mayor had been solely responsible for excusing councilors’ absences, which Mayor Aaron Burris had done for Hopkins’s previous absences.
City Manager Nathan George confirmed that this had been the practice but said that he had consulted with the city’s counsel about the process. George said that since the charter gives oversight of absences to councilors, it was within their power to change the past practice of designating that power to the mayor. George said that if the council wished to change the process, the city’s attorney had suggested holding a special meeting to clarify the new method.
Torres said that he would like to see the oversight returned to council and requested that the August 21 meeting be counted as Hopkins’s first unexcused absence. The rest of the council concurred and George said that he would schedule a special meeting with the city’s attorney.
The issue had previously been breached when Hopkins missed the council’s regular meeting on June 20, after departing prior to the start of the meeting on June 5. At the June 20 meeting, the council had voted to excuse the absence without addressing the underlying policy.
At the council’s meeting on July 3, Hopkins questioned that vote, saying she felt a different standard had been applied to her absences. Hopkins said that she had been dealing with medical issues and questioned the privacy implications of being asked to explain her absences. She also said that she felt targeted by other councilors who might want her off the council and mentioned pursuing legal remedies should the situation progress.
Paving contract approved
Paving on Fifth Street will begin shortly to complete work before the arrival of wet weather. SC Paving Company submitted the low bid for the work, funding for which is coming from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s small city allotment.
The project has a total cost of around $118,000, with the allotment contributing $100,000, and the city chipping in the remainder. The $23,000 not being used for paving is dedicated to constructing the upgraded crossings at the intersection of Fifth and Stillwell.
Tillamook Project Manager Madelyn Orton said that the contractor will pave as far west on Fifth Street from Stillwell Avenue as possible with the approved budget, expecting to make it to at least Douglas Avenue and, hopefully, closer to Cedar Avenue. The work will begin on August 29, and is expected to be completed by September 8.
YMCA approved for bowling center liquor license
Liquor license approval for the YMCA to continue offering alcohol at the Tillamook Lanes came as part of the YMCA’s purchase of the facility, set to close on August 31.
Tillamook YMCA Director Kaylan Sisco appeared at the meeting and told the council that the YMCA was purchasing the facility to bolster its offerings to community youth but remained committed to serving the adult bowlers of Tillamook.
Sisco said that the YMCA plans to upgrade the bowling center and offer free bowling and other activities to kids in the afterschool hours. Sisco said that the center is stopping operations under its current owners, Dennis and Tanya Wilks, on August 26, and that the Wilks will be helping the Y to begin operations in the following weeks. Sisco said that alcohol would only be served at times when children were not present.
The bowling center’s proximity to both Tillamook Junior High School and East Elementary led Sisco to decide to delay a planned new building adjacent to the YMCA’s current facility, in favor of purchasing the lanes when he saw they were on the market earlier this year.
Food Bank permitting fees reduced
The council also approved a permit fee reduction from $1,600 to $800 for an expansion to the food bank at the United Methodist Church on 12th Street in Tillamook. A representative from the food bank said that the plan was to add a covered pull-through to allow volunteers to stay dry while handing off meals.
George said that the city’s budget could support the fee reduction and that he recommended making such reductions for nonprofits serving the community and other governmental organizations seeking permits in Tillamook. Burris noted that he had been to the food bank before and that they did good work, and the council unanimously approved the fee reduction.
Other business and veterans’ memorial update
Council approved a loan agreement for a new streetsweeper that will cost a total of $238,000, to be repaid over five years. The public works department is also trading in the city’s current street sweeper for a credit of $50,000 against the cost. The new streetsweeper will be delivered early next year, with the first loan payment due in August.
The council also approved an update to the city’s land use fee structure, bringing those fees in line with Oregon requirements that they not exceed the cost of employee time spent on reviews and other activities.
Finally, Henson delivered an update on the veterans’ memorial that he is working to construct in the city-owned lot between Pacific Avenue, Main Avenue and First Street in downtown Tillamook. Henson said that he has now reached his fundraising goal of $200,000 and that supplies for construction have been ordered and will be delivered early next year.
Henson said that he expects construction to be completed by late summer next year and thanked the project’s supporters, with a special mention to Terry Phillips of North Coast Lawn, who has committed to donating landscaping services for the new memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.