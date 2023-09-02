Tillamook City Hall
Buy Now

Tillamook City Hall.

Tillamook’s City Council approved a bid of $95,000 from SC Paving Company to install new ADA compliant crossings at the intersection of Fifth Street and Stillwell Avenue and to repave Fifth Street from that intersection to Douglas Avenue on August 21.

The council also approved the purchase of a new streetsweeper, approved a liquor license for the YMCA to continue operations at the Tillamook Bowling Lanes and approved a permit fee reduction for an expansion to the food bank located at Tillamook United Methodist Church.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted: