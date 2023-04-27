Tillamook’s City Council approved a 5% increase to trash service rates and had a lengthy discussion about a forthcoming report on inflow and infiltration in the city’s wastewater system at their April 17 meeting.
Trash collection services by Walker Waste Solutions will increase by 5% across the board after the rise was approve by a 5-1 vote.
The weekly base rate for trash collection will increase from $19.75 to $20.74, while recycling will go from costing $7.15 a month to $7.35.
Councilor Rebekah Hopkins voted no on the increase, after expressing concern that Tillamook ratepayers were subsidizing trash collection for Walker Waste’s other customers. She noted that the company had made a 10.6% profit last year, but that in Tillamook that margin had been 14.9%. She said that this disparity was even more striking since Tillamook only accounts for 36% of Walker Waste’s service area.
Walker Waste Solutions’ representative at the meeting said that the profit margin in Tillamook was within the range provided for by the city statue. He said that the small size of the Tillamook market increased the risk profile for Walker Waste should costs go up, and that was why they operated with a profit margin on the higher side.
The council then heard a presentation from experts who have been working on a study of the city wastewater system’s inflow and infiltration issues.
The experts said that the study identified many points of infiltration during rain events and that those have now been catalogued so that they can be added to the city’s master and capital improvement plants for remediation. They did not provide specific numbers on the infiltration and inflow but those will be in the report expected in the next few months.
They said that, on the bright side. The city’s wastewater treatment plant was in good shape, capable of handling a population of 7,500 and 40 years away from needing major upgrades.
The inflow and infiltration study was commissioned to help develop a new policy to address issues with the wastewater system, which have been known for years.
In 2020, city council introduced an ordinance requiring inspection of properties’ lateral connections to the system upon their sale, with problems triggering a 60-day remediation window. That ordinance met with strong backlash from property owners and was rescinded in late 2021 after questions over its legality were raised by City Manager Nathan George.
Hopkins expressed concern that even in the absence of that ordinance, this study would identify major, costly issues that property owners would need to address.
George and the experts said that the issues were costly for the city’s ongoing operations, and by extension property owners and that fixing the infiltration issues was the only way to reduce that cost. They said that the city would explore alternate ways to fund the needed improvements.
Mayor Aaron Burris announced the planting of a tree at Coatsville Park on 2 p.m. on April 24, to celebrate Arbor Day.
George also told the council that he had begun working with the sheriff’s department and county government on concerns raised about the homeless encampment by the Hoquarton Slough. The owner of an adjacent dairy had come to the council’s last meeting to complain about the issue, prompting George to visit the site twice and start seeking solutions.
The property with the encampment is owned by the city but sits outside of its boundaries, complicating attempts to regulate it. At the last meeting, George said that it was difficult to remove those people but reassured the property owner he would work on it.
At that meeting, Councilor Doug Henson suggested the city enforce its existing ordinances and begin arresting the homeless people for violations in an attempt to force them out of town.
