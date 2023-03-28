Tillamook’s City Council completed a re-enactment of the city’s code of ordinances at their March 20 meeting.
Mayor Aaron Burris also announced that Tillamook has been selected for the Moda Assist Program, which will see it receive $30,000-$40,000 to replace playground equipment.
The program donates $20 per assist made by the Trailblazers and the city will learn the total amount to be donated at the conclusion of the NBA season in April.
The code re-enactment process was completed with a second public reading and unanimous vote by the city council in favor.
City Manager Nathan George had been working on the project to compile all the ordinances passed by the city council into an update code, a process which had not been completed since 2021. The updated code will soon be available on the city’s website.
The council also proclaimed March Red Cross Month in Tillamook.
