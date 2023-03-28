City Hall
Buy Now

Tillamook City Hall.

Tillamook’s City Council completed a re-enactment of the city’s code of ordinances at their March 20 meeting.

Mayor Aaron Burris also announced that Tillamook has been selected for the Moda Assist Program, which will see it receive $30,000-$40,000 to replace playground equipment.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted: