Tillamook’s City Council approved a $2.16 million contract with Consor North America to engineer and design the project that will replace the city water main that currently runs under the airport’s runway.
The project has a total budget of $18 million, courtesy of the American Recovery Plan Act, and design is expected to be complete by January 2025, with work scheduled for completion by September 2026.
According to Madelyn Orton, the project manager from the city’s public works department, the new 3.2-mile alignment will bypass the airport and its runway. The original main line was built predating the airport in the early 20th century, and when the U.S. Navy constructed the air station during World War II, they built the runway over the pipe. This configuration would cause problems for both the runway and town’s water supply in a major seismic event.
The new configuration will be designed to allow the three water districts that now access the supply near the port to continue that access.
Lieutenant Nick Troxel of the Tillamook Police Department announced the city’s celebration of the National Night Out on August 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Goodspeed Park. The event aims to build relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.
The city’s celebration will feature free hamburgers and hotdogs, face painting, cornhole and a bouncy house. Tillamook Peoples’ Utility District will be handing out blue lightbulbs to show support for law enforcement, and donations will be accepted.
Councilor Rebekah Hopkins brought up her concern about the handling of her recent absence during the councilor comments portion of the meeting. Hopkins said that she was taken aback when she had read in the minutes for the June 20 meeting that the council had been asked to approve her absence from that meeting and one on June 5.
Hopkins said that she had alerted the mayor to those absences due to medical concerns and had been under the impression that that was the appropriate notification process. She said that she was concerned about the privacy implications of being asked to explain absences to other councilors and had even considered resigning from the council.
City Manager Nathan George said that he had asked for the council to come to a consensus on excusing the absences because the city charter indicated it was necessary.
Hopkins said that she still didn’t understand why a different standard had been applied to her and that she had alerted the gathered council to her absences immediately prior to the June 5 meeting, without hearing any complaints. She said that she felt targeted by other councilors who might want her off the council and noted that depending on how matters progressed she might also consider pursuing legal remedies.
