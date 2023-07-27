City Hall
Tillamook City Hall.

Tillamook’s City Council approved a $2.16 million contract with Consor North America to engineer and design the project that will replace the city water main that currently runs under the airport’s runway.

The project has a total budget of $18 million, courtesy of the American Recovery Plan Act, and design is expected to be complete by January 2025, with work scheduled for completion by September 2026. 

