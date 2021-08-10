Tillamook City Council held a public hearing Monday, Aug. 2, about the Sewer Rehabilitation Project and passed a resolution supporting fair housing, one of the last steps required to close the project. The $2.5 million project was funded with Community Development Block Grant funds from Business Oregon.
The location of the project is on the east side of town near East Elementary School. According to the City of Tillamook, it is estimated the project has benefited at least 5,355 people, of whom 52.5 percent are low or moderate income.
The council also passed a resolution supporting assisted fair housing programs. The Fair Housing Act prevents discrimination in any sale based on race, religion, sex, disability, etc. The resolution closes out the project and states the city is in compliance. The council approved the resolution.
City Manager Nathan George provided a staff report on the project. The project replaced 7,531 linear feet of sewer main pipes, replaced 2,370 linear feet of sewer laterals in residences, replaced 31 manholes and replaced 476 linear feet of sidewalks on Alder Lane with ADA ramps where appropriate.
City Engineer Liane Welch told the Headlight Herald in an interview Thursday, Aug. 5, there were breaks and holes in the old pipes. Groundwater was seeping into the system and treated at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is expensive, especially during the rainy seasons.
“This project is to reduce the amount of groundwater coming in,” Welch said. “We did projects in Evergreen, Hawthorne, Walnut, Alder Lane, Williams, Dogwood, Spruce, for a total of $2.5 million.”
The block grant is to help low income communities, Welch added. The resolution states the city supports fair housing.
For the project, the city worked with Advanced Excavation from Garibaldi. Welch said they did an outstanding job on the project. The project ended on budget and on schedule and met all grant requirements.
“We hooked up I think 144 houses with new laterals,” Welch said. “This is from the city main to the property line.”
Welch said the whole team did a good job and everyone worked together with a common goal. The project helped everyone in the community because any load you take off the treatment plant helps. The city share was $99,000.
Welch was the project manager and Kenny Oleman was sewer supervisor.
“His staff were key in the success of this project,” Welch said.
Public Works Director Tim Lyda was also key in the project, Welch added.“We hope to continue to work on the sewer system,” Welch said.
The city is completing an Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) study.
“They’re going to be putting together a facilities master plan and then a capital improvement plant to continue to improve the sewer system,” Welch said of the city. “This is just one piece of a bigger project.”
