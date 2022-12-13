Tillamook City Manager Nathan George will be receiving a pay increase when his contract is renewed in February of 2023.
Tillamook’s city council directed staff to prepare a budget report for a salary for George between $100,000 and $130,000.
George is currently making $92,000 annually, after being hired at a salary of $87,000 in 2021.
The raise will bring George’s compensation more in line with other Oregon cities of Tillamook’s size.
A report was presented to the council showing the compensation packages of other city managers and executive public employees in the state.
The average compensation of city managers in the ten cities most closely comparable to Tillamook was $114,000.
George’s predecessor as Tillamook City Manager, Paul Wyntergreen, made between $105,000 and $130,000 during his decade with the city, when adjusted for inflation.
The council will decide on a final salary for George after receiving the budget report at their next meeting on December 19. The raise will take effect when George’s contract renews on February 1, 2023.
At the meeting, George announced that in addition to the police department reaching full staffing, other city departments have found recent recruitment success.
Prospective candidates for the vacant city reporter, public works manager and two public works technicians have been chosen and only await background and credentials checks to complete their hiring.
Mayor Aaron Burris also announced the annual Christmas light and decoration contest at the meeting.
There will be separate categories for homes and businesses and there is a 4 p.m. deadline on December 12 for entry. Judging will be conducted on December 14.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
