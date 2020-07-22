Notice is hereby given that the following Tillamook City Council seats will be coming open for election on Nov. 3, 2020:
ϖ Ward One — A term of four years, commencing Jan. 1, 2021 and ending on Dec. 31, 2024
ϖ Ward Three — A term of four years, commencing Jan. 1, 2021, and ending on Dec. 31, 2024
ϖ Ward Five — A term of four years, commencing Jan. 1, 2021, and ending on Dec. 31, 2024
All positions are non-partisan. Candidates must file all due elections forms as required by the Oregon Secretary of State no later than Aug. 10, 2020. These forms are the "Candidate Filing" form, or SEL 101, and the "Candidate Signature Sheet", or SEL 121.
These forms are available through the Oregon Secretary of State website, and can be obtained therewith, or through the Tillamook Office of the Recorder. These forms shall be filed with the City Recorder Ukiah Hawkins in order to qualify for the City's ballot. There is no filing fee; three signatures must be collected on the Candidate Signature Sheet for qualifying purposes.
