The Tillamook Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), in partnership with KMUN, Tillamook Headlight Herald, Tillamook Bay Community College, and the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, via Zoom. Candidates from many of the major races will be present to answer tough questions from the community.
The candidates include: for State Representative District #10 - Representative David Gomberg (D) and Max Sherman(R); for State Representative District # 32- Debbie Boothe-Schmidt (D) and Suzanne Weber (R); for State Senate District #5 : Melissa Cribbins (D) and Dick Anderson (R); and for Tillamook County Sheriff: Gordon McCraw and Josh Brown.
The panel will be moderated by AAUW. Questions will be accepted from the audience in a written format online. You can also submit questions in advance of the meeting to lisaphipps08@gmail.com
This is a good opportunity to ask candidates about their positions on issues that matter to you. If you have any questions about the event, please contact Lisa (AAUW) at 503-801-4122.
AAUW is a non-partisan 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
