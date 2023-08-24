Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners designated the Tillamook Bay Watershed Council as a watershed council at their meeting on August 16, completing the group’s return to full recognition after issues led to a brief loss of state and county recognition.

The commissioners were also briefed on Tillamook County Library’s strategic plan for 2023-2027, designated August 31st “Overdose Awareness Day,” approved a contract for a hearings officer and a memorandum of agreement for a homeless services office and were updated on the process to replace retiring Commissioner David Yamamoto. 

