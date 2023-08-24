Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners designated the Tillamook Bay Watershed Council as a watershed council at their meeting on August 16, completing the group’s return to full recognition after issues led to a brief loss of state and county recognition.
The commissioners were also briefed on Tillamook County Library’s strategic plan for 2023-2027, designated August 31st “Overdose Awareness Day,” approved a contract for a hearings officer and a memorandum of agreement for a homeless services office and were updated on the process to replace retiring Commissioner David Yamamoto.
With a busy agenda after taking a week off to help at the Tillamook County Fair and Commissioner Mary Faith Bell on vacation, Commissioners Erin Skaar and Yamamoto led the two-hour-plus meeting.
The Tillamook Bay Watershed Council was initially formed in 1998 to protect and enhance the waterways in the watershed of Tillamook Bay. Watershed Councils are overseen and funded by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB), which withdrew its recognition and support of the Tillamook council in 2020 because of concerns over its management. OWEB’s withdrawal led to the county withdrawing its recognition from the group and its dissolution shortly after.
In 2021, a new group came together to revive the moribund council, forming a new board and receiving a two-year, interim recognition from the county to resume its work. The new board, led by Chair Haakon Smith, was able to take the necessary steps to receive recognition and funding from OWEB, which awarded a $166,000 council capacity grant to the Tillamook Watershed Council in July.
Smith appeared at the commissioners’ meeting and thanked the Tillamook Estuaries partnership for their support in getting the council back on its feet. Smith said that the new funding would allow the council to increase outreach efforts and begin working on bay and river restoration projects before identifying larger future projects to undertake.
Tillamook Library Director Don Allgeier appeared at the meeting to present the library’s new strategic plan, which will guide its activities through 2027. The plan was created based on feedback gathered across the community at eight public listening sessions, five library board discussions, three staff listening sessions, interviews with each of the county commissioners and through anonline survey.
The plan identified three priority areas for the library to focus on over the next four years: lifelong learning, access to library services, and inclusion and respect.
Allgeier said that community feedback identified expanding offerings to specific groups as key to buttressing the library’s facilitation of lifelong learning. Specifically, adding to the library’s Spanish language services, increasing youth engagement to supplement literacy efforts in area schools and meeting the needs of the county’s growing senior population, will strengthen the library’s place a lifelong destination for education.
The largest concern for the library in terms of access is presented by the vast swath of south Tillamook County without a physical library, according to Allgeier. He said that library staff is working with the communities of Hebo, Cloverdale and Beaver to identify the best way to expand their access to library offerings. Allgeier said that they were considering locating a building for a new branch in one of the communities or increasing the frequency of bookmobile visits to the area.
Other focal points in the library’s access efforts over the next years will be increasing courier delivery services to homebound residents and curating the library’s digital materials collection. Allgeier said that while digital materials were growing in popularity, they were more expensive than their physical counterparts, with digital licenses for a single book often costing upward of $100, and many patrons still preferring physical copies, necessitating a balancing between the two.
Finally, Allgeier said that continuing the library’s commitment to inclusion and respect would remain a priority under the new strategic plan. Allgeier said that this meant offering residents the opportunity to explore the materials in which they were interested while respecting their privacy and keeping materials in age-appropriate sections of the library.
Skaar and Yamamoto approved a contract with Alan Rappleyea to serve as a government hearings officer for the county. County Counsel Bill Sargent said that Rappelyea will initially hear appeals of violations or license revocations for short-term rental properties in the county, helping to alleviate the justice court’s workload.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of agreement with Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE) for the management of the coordinated homeless services office for the county. The office is funded by Oregon House Bill 4123, which allocated $1 million to establish the office and pay for its operations this year and next. The office will be housed at CARE’s headquarters on third street and managed by the organization.
The board declared August 31, “Overdose Awareness Day” in Tillamook County, as part of a national effort to heighten the increased danger and prevalence of overdoses. An event to mark the day and promote awareness will be held at Blue Heron French Cheese Company.
Finally, Tillamook County Chief of Staff Rachel Hagerty delivered an update on the search to replace Yamamoto, who will be retiring in the fourth quarter of this year.
Hagerty said that the county is now accepting letters of interest and resumés from interested parties through September 14. Following that there will be a public forum with the candidates, followed by public deliberations between the commissioners before a final selection is made by Skaar and Bell. The process for replacing a county commissioner is codified in Oregon statute, with no allowance for a special election.
